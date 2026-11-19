MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lot22's new extra virgin olive oil was picked and milled this November, giving holiday cooks a rare taste of olive oil at its freshest.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lot22 Olive Oil Co., the family-run grower behind tasting rooms in Redlands and Riverside, has released its 2026 harvest extra virgin olive oil. The olives were picked and milled in November, and the oil is on shelves in time for the holidays, weeks rather than months after it left the grove. It is available now in the company's tasting rooms and online at lot22oliveoil.Olive oil is a fresh agricultural product, and like most fresh food it is at its best soon after harvest. New oil tends to be green, grassy and peppery, with a lively finish that softens as the months go by and heat, light and air do their work. Few home cooks ever taste it at that stage. For Lot22, getting the new harvest into customers' kitchens quickly is the whole point.The company began with a handful of olive trees planted on the family's land in Redlands. When the first harvest came in, owner Zach Thorp and his family worked through the night, picking olives and milling them in their own kitchen, with no real idea of what to expect. Then they tasted it. "We looked at each other and immediately said, 'We need to plant more trees, and we need to tell everyone about this!'" Thorp said.That first bottle turned into a grove of 250 olive trees and a business built on the idea that people should know where their food comes from. As demand outgrew the family's own harvest, Lot22 began working with other small California growers who share its standards. Thorp and his team still connect with those growers personally, select fruit straight from the trees and taste and test every oil before it carries the Lot22 name. "For us, sourcing isn't simply purchasing. It's a responsibility," he said.Today the range covers California extra virgin olive oil such as Arbequina and an organic Picual, alongside fused and infused oils in flavors like garlic, Tuscan herb, Italian lemon and blood orange. The shelves also hold a deep line of balsamic vinegar, from an 18 year aged traditional balsamic to bright white balsamics such as Sicilian lemon. Customers rate the collection 4.9 out of 5 across more than 2,600 reviews, and the garlic olive oil alone holds a perfect 5.0 rating across 186 reviews, with one customer writing that she uses it for almost everything.The new harvest is the centerpiece of the season's gifting. The Harvest Collection ($62) pairs the 2026 harvest extra virgin olive oil with Lot22's barrel aged 18 year balsamic in a black two bottle gift box. It sits within a wider range of olive oil gift sets designed for every kind of cook on a holiday list. The California Sampler ($36) brings four small bottles of infused oils and balsamics together as an easy introduction to the brand. Kitchen Classics ($54) pairs the best selling garlic and lemon olive oils, and Southern California Table ($69) matches Italian lemon olive oil with a sweet-tart raspberry balsamic. Orders of $89 or more ship free within the contiguous United States, and every gift can include a complimentary gift message.The harvest release arrives alongside a newly redesigned Lot22 website, launched this week, which makes it easier to browse the range by category, find recipes for each oil and vinegar, and send gifts directly from the site. The site is built to bring the feel of the tasting room online, where customers are encouraged to ask questions, compare flavors and leave with something that makes an ordinary weeknight meal a little better."We personally select and taste the products we carry," Thorp said. "We're not interested in offering everything. We're interested in offering things worth sharing."Visitors can taste the 2026 harvest for themselves at Lot22's tasting rooms in Redlands and Riverside, where the team is on hand to talk through pairings, help with gifts and pour samples side by side. For anyone further afield, the full range can be ordered online at lot22oliveoil.Lot22 Olive Oil Co. is a Southern California olive grower and producer based in Redlands. The company grows olives on its own 250 tree grove, works directly with small California growers and sells extra virgin olive oils, flavored olive oils, balsamic vinegars, pantry essentials and gifts through its Redlands and Riverside tasting rooms and online.

Emma Sivess

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Redlands Olive Grower Lot22 Brings Its Fresh 2026 Harvest to Holiday Tables News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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