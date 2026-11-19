SIQA Presents AI Music Awards logo

Ava Bentley the 1st AI Music Awardee

Aries Ivory Featuring Eric Bellinger performance

Eric Bellinger, Candace Wakefield and GodFellow perform at The Mayan as the first SIQA Summit and awards celebrate the people behind the music

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xania Monet took home three of the four top awards and i received the first SIQA Visionary Award as the Sonic Intelligence Academy (SIQA) brought its inaugural AI Music Awards and Summit to Los Angeles on November 12 and 13. From the red carpet to the stage at The Mayan, songwriters, producers and performers showed how they're using AI to bring their music to life.Xania Monet Leads the General FieldXania Monet closed out Friday's ceremony with AI iArtist of the Year and AI Song of the Year for“How Was I Supposed to Know?” after winning AI Album of the Year for“Unfolded” at Thursday's summit. Monet also won Best AI R&B Artist. Behind the project is songwriter Telisha“Nikki” Jones, who wrote the lyrics and used AI to help set them to music. Her R&B single became the first song by an act created with AI to reach one of Billboard's radio charts. DJ Shawn Q rounded out the general field with AI Producer of the Year and picked up Best AI Collab for“No Chains left” featuring J. Frequency. Olivia B. Moore won Best AI R&B Song for“Love Notes,” and Slime Dot took home both Best AI Hip Hop Artist and Best AI Hip Hop Song for“Big Slime.”From the Red Carpet to the Stage Sequins and colorful blazers set the scene on Friday's red carpet, where creators stepped in front of the cameras to talk about the music behind their digital personas. Fredro Starr of Onyx introduced his Mad AImoniker and talked about pairing his own vocals with beats made using AI on“It All Started in Brooklyn.”Inside The Mayan, a live house band and dancers backed many of the evening's performances. GodFellow brought live rap to the stage, while Candace Wakefield sang a song by AI artist Aria Blu. Eric Bellinger performed live, and“Influence,” his collaboration with Aries Ivory, won Best Human+AI Hybrid Song. Sheena Taylor brought a personal moment to the ceremony when she shared the experiences that shaped her faith while accepting Best AI Gospel Song for“I Denounce You Satan.”.i and Malvia Sol Honored at the SIQA Summit. The summit opened the two days of programming with conversations about how artists are making music with AI and how the industry can make that process more transparent. SIQA presented i with its inaugural Visionary Award for his work advancing transparency and education in AI and music. Malvia Sol received the SIQA Off the Charts Spotlight Award, selected by the academy through its Off the Charts Live AI Music Series. The summit also handed out awards across country, pop, rock and group categories. Ava Bently won Best AI Country Song for“Back to Tennessee,” Bijou Nicole earned Best AI Pop Song for“Love Yourself First,” and VANYRA X took Best AI Rock/Alt Song for“Break the Pattern.” Tresure & Tru won Best AI Group.Artists Choose the WinnersThe inaugural awards featured 125 nominations across 25 competitive categories, spanning R&B, country, gospel, pop, rock, hip hop, jazz and musical theatre. Creators in the SIQA Verified Registry voted on the competitive awards and could only vote for their peers. The registry lets artists disclose where AI was used in a track, giving listeners and industry professionals more information about how the music was made.About the Sonic Intelligence AcademyThe Sonic Intelligence Academy is an independent AI music intelligence and verification company. SIQA publishes the SIQA AI Music Charts and operates the SIQA Verified Registry and SIQA Verified app.See the full list of AI Music Winners and select award show photos learn more about the Sonic Intelligence Academy.

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Xania Monet Wins Three Top Honors and i Receives Visionary Award at Inaugural SIQA AI Music Awards News Provided By Dai Drm LLC November 19, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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