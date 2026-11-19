MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, Nov 19 (IANS) Denmark's parliament on Thursday approved a security and defence agreement that expands US military access to Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, the Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

The agreement, voted 109-0, allows the United States to establish new defence areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the northeast, with the specific terms still to be agreed upon by Denmark, Greenland and the United States. It also allows the US military to expand and modernise its Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

Greenland's parliament approved the trilateral deal on November 3. It takes effect once the United States receives diplomatic notification that both parliaments have given their approval, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Separate provisions restrict the ability of countries outside NATO, its partner countries and the European Union, or investors from those countries, to gain control or significant influence in particularly sensitive sectors of Greenland's economy.

US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed the agreement at UN headquarters in New York on September 22. It amends and supplements a 1951 US-Danish agreement on the defence of Greenland.

Last month, speaking at the conclusion of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended an agreement concerning Greenland, saying it addressed US national security concerns and protected the interests of Canada and NATO allies.

Rubio presented the arrangement as building on longstanding US activity in Greenland. He said one of its central purposes was to prevent a potential adversary from gaining access through commercial means in ways that could harm the countries involved.

He said those protections were intended to endure regardless of whether Greenland chose independence or remained part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Rubio said Greenland's geographical position was central to Trump's interest in the territory. Its importance, he said, extended beyond missile defence to wider developments in the Arctic.

“It has always played a critical role in national security. It is more pronounced now, not just because of defences against missiles, but because of the Arctic.”

–IANS

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