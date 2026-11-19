MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Efforts to promote gender equality cannot succeed by involving only girls and women; boys must also be sensitised and made equal partners in challenging discriminatory social attitudes, Madhya Pradesh Police Deputy Inspector General (Community Policing) Vineet Kapoor said on Thursday.

Addressing children at a state-level consultation on 'Children's Aspirations, Children's Voices' in Bhopal, Kapoor added that children's groups and Bal Panchayats could play an important role in changing mindsets, provided boys and girls participated equally and carried the message of equality into their families and communities.

He urged members of the newly elected Bal Panchayat to ensure that boys and girls had equal representation in their groups and that discussions on gender equality did not remain limited to formal meetings.

The children should also engage their friends, brothers and classmates in conversations about respect for women, equal opportunities and the need to challenge gender-based discrimination, he said.

Kapoor added that children associated with Bal Panchayats were not merely participants in social initiatives but potential agents of change who could influence their immediate surroundings.

"Children associated with Bal Panchayats and children's groups are agents of change. They have the ability to bring positive changes in their communities, families and their immediate surroundings," he said.

Explaining how established attitudes could be changed through sustained efforts, Kapoor shared his experience of introducing joint training for male and female police personnel.

He said the initiative had initially faced apprehensions and opposition within the police department.

However, continued efforts helped overcome the resistance and establish a system of training men and women together.

He said the experience demonstrated how providing equal opportunities and creating common spaces for men and women could help them understand each other better and gradually weaken gender-based prejudices.

Kapoor added that similar efforts were needed at the community level, where boys must be encouraged to understand gender equality and develop a sense of responsibility towards ensuring respect and equal opportunities for girls and women.

He also said the Community Policing wing would encourage greater participation of boys in Bal Panchayat activities and promote their leadership.

He congratulated the newly elected committee for the 2026-28 term and appreciated the initiative.

The consultation was organised at the EPCO Auditorium ahead of International Children's Rights Day, observed on November 20.

Children from Bhopal and other districts, along with representatives of social organisations, participated.

Suresh Tomar, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development Department and member of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Loli Chan, Labour Department Secretary Raghuraj Rajendra and Campaign against Child Labour (CACL) Madhya Pradesh state convenor Rajiv Bhargava were among those present.