Arjun Kanungo Teams Up With Charlie Jeer and Simone Ashley for SO GOOD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Indian pop star Arjun Kanungo has joined British artist Charlie Jeer and actor-musician Simone Ashley on a new version of their single 'SO GOOD', which was released on Thursday. The collaboration also features a Hindi lyrical adaptation by Akbar Wasif, an artist signed to Arjun's label, One Mind Music. Actively mentored by Arjun, Akbar's involvement adds another Indian dimension to the release.

“What I loved about 'SO GOOD' is how naturally it came together. We jammed, threw ideas back and forth and kept experimenting until the sound clicked. Those moments in the studio, when you try something without knowing where it'll lead, are the most exciting part of making music. Charlie and Simone brought their own energy, and I loved finding my space inside it. That's the beauty of collaborations like this: you start with one idea and discover something new along the way,” said Arjun Kanungo as quoted in a press note.

'SO GOOD' is the latest chapter in Arjun's steadily expanding international run. He has previously released his own version of vaultboy's 'Everything Sucks', the Japanese pop single 'Ai No Imi' with Mina, and collaborations with Japanese pop artist Ren. The partnership has spilt beyond the recording booth. Charlie recently spent time with Arjun in Mumbai, where the pair shot content across the city and soaked up its local experiences, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at a friendship built around the music. The release lands as Arjun steps into a new creative phase. The singer is set to kick off his Island Vision Live tour in December across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and more cities.