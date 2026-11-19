Suryakumar Yadav credits meeting with PM Modi for his return to form

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India batter Suryakumar Yadav believes his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned out to be lucky for him, as he rediscovered his scoring touch following an extended lean patch and is now determined to make a strong case for an international comeback. Speaking on the sidelines of the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year ceremony in New Delhi, where he was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award, Suryakumar reflected on his meeting with the Prime Minister on November 6, which he attended with his family.

"I think that meeting turned out to be very lucky. I started scoring runs again. But it was a very good meeting. We thought, it would be only for five minutes or 10 minutes, but he gave around 40-45 minutes to me and my family. So it was a very beautiful moment. Spoke to him about how he is handling all the situations. I mean, we play this game, and we feel under pressure, but I asked him how under pressure you are when you are dealing with all the situations. So he answered all the questions very nicely. So, it was a very light moment," Suryakumar said, according to News18.

The Mumbai batter has enjoyed a productive run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27, with a series of explosive performances strengthening his bid for an international return. Leading Mumbai in the domestic T20 competition, Suryakumar announced his arrival in emphatic fashion against Hyderabad on November 14, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls. His innings, which included six fours and five sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 285.71, with the batter reaching his half-century in just 15 deliveries as Mumbai chased down 173 to register a seven-wicket win. He followed it up with another blistering knock against Gujarat, scoring 82 off 29 balls, including nine boundaries and seven sixes, to help Mumbai chase down a target of 199 in just 15.4 overs, with five wickets to spare. Suryakumar also contributed a quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries, striking three sixes, in Mumbai's 18-run victory over Goa in the third round of the tournament.

The performances have come at an important juncture in his career, with the right-hander looking to reclaim his place in India's T20I setup. Despite his impressive outings in international cricket, the selectors appointed Shreyas Iyer as India's T20I captain in June, with Suryakumar's below-par Indian Premier League campaign understood to have been one of the factors behind the decision. The 36-year-old managed 269 runs in 13 innings during the IPL season, a return that was considerably below expectations. However, his recent performances in domestic cricket have provided a timely reminder of his explosive batting abilities.

Earlier, Suryakumar played a significant role in India's successful T20 World Cup title defence in 2026, contributing 242 runs in nine innings, including a match-winning 84 against the USA, as India became the first team to successfully defend the tournament's title under his leadership. Honouring his contribution to Indian cricket, the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year ceremony recognised Suryakumar with the Outstanding Achievement Award. Looking ahead, the Mumbai Indians batter also made his ambitions clear for the upcoming IPL season, expressing his desire to deliver the coveted title to his franchise in 2027. "I want to win the latest IPL tournament, which is coming in 2027, for Mumbai Indians," he said, according to News18. Suryakumar has been associated with Mumbai Indians in his current stint since the 2018 IPL season. He initially represented the franchise in 2012 before turning out for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2014 and 2017. He returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018 and has since established himself as one of the key figures in the franchise's batting lineup. Retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027, Suryakumar will now be hoping to carry his domestic form into the next international season and make a compelling case for a return to India's T20I side. (ANI)