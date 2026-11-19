Rahul Gandhi Democracy Claims Spark Political Slugfest With BJP

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): A political slugfest erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Thursday over Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the state of Indian democracy and the economy during his two-day visit to the United States. While the BJP accused Gandhi of insulting the nation and spreading "anti-India propaganda" on foreign soil, Congress leaders rallied behind him, asserting that the Opposition would continue contesting elections to expose alleged electoral irregularities.

The war of words intensified following Gandhi's interactions at the University of Chicago on Thursday and Columbia University a day earlier, drawing sharp reactions from Union Ministers and senior Congress leaders. Speaking at an event titled 'The Iran War & India's Role in the World' at the University of Chicago in conversation with political science professor Robert Pape, Gandhi stated that the Opposition would not boycott elections despite alleged discrepancies in the electoral system.

“What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that very minute. And we do not want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” Gandhi said. He said the opposition would continue to highlight alleged discrepancies in the electoral system and take the issue to the people until they realised that the system had been“fully demolished”.

“Our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the meeting...until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished. But we do not want to break the electoral structure. Because once the opposition says that we are not going to fight elections, in the minds of the Indian people, that process becomes illegitimate. We do not want that. We are purposely not taking that step and we are confident,” Gandhi said.

"The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So it is only a question of time before that structure collapses. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we cannot do this anymore.' So it has been a long journey," he added.

Asserting that the opposition would not accept“a non-democratic India”, Gandhi said that the opposition parties were determined to restore people's ability to express themselves without fear.“We are fighting that battle, and I am quite happy to say that we are winning that battle. It is only a question of time before those structures begin to give way. We are not ready to accept a non-democratic India. And it is not just the Congress party. It is the vast majority of Indians. We are going to ensure that our biggest strength, the ability of our people to express themselves without fear, is revived once again and remains our biggest strength,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that even after he obtained what he considered proof of irregularities and presented it to senior Congress leaders, they advised him against making such allegations publicly. "Even when I got the proof and demonstrated it to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said to me, 'Please don't say this.' For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me, even to say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200 or 300 per cent proof," he said.

A day earlier, at Columbia University in New York, Gandhi had claimed that India was "sitting on an economic disaster," pointing to what he described as "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted issues in the education system.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju led the government's counter-offensive, accusing Gandhi of misrepresenting India's economic standing abroad and urging him to "mend his ways." "The entire world acknowledges that India is the fastest-growing economy. It isn't as if we created the IMF or the World Bank; these international financial institutions themselves state that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy. Yet, Rahul Gandhi claims the economy is dead," Rijiju said. Dismissing Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft," the minister questioned how the Congress leader could freely protest and criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi from "morning till night" if democracy did not exist in the country.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also targeted Gandhi on X, alleging that the Congress leader had called Indian democracy "sick" from foreign soil. "Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy!... Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!" Bhandari wrote. BJP leader Jagdambika Pal similarly criticised Gandhi's Columbia University remarks, alleging that Gandhi was acting out of "frustration' while refusing to participate in Lok Sabha proceedings.

Defending Gandhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal asked Rijiju to introspect about his own party and Prime Minister Modi before lecturing the Lok Sabha LoP. Venugopal alleged that democratic institutions and the ECI had been compromised under the current regime and questioned the government over parliamentary conventions. "Before advising Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju should introspect about himself, his party, and the Prime Minister. Democracy in the country has been totally distorted and destroyed by this regime, which is being witnessed through the activities of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Even without Rahul Gandhi saying it, all over India and the world know that Indian democracy is in danger," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the government over the functioning of Parliament, asking Rijiju to advise the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on convening Parliament and following parliamentary conventions. "Kiren Rijiju should first take advice from the Prime Minister on when Parliament is being convened. Parliament has been completely sidelined, and parliamentary conventions are being avoided. For the last 100 days, Parliament has not even been prorogued, yet he is preaching to Rahul Gandhi. Let him advise PM Modi and Amit Shah instead," Venugopal said.

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi also hit back at Rijiju, alleging that the Ministry of External Affairs routinely instructs Indian embassies and consulates not to cooperate with Gandhi or facilitate diaspora engagements during his foreign trips. Meanwhile, echoing Gandhi's stance on electoral participation, Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X that the party would not allow the BJP a "cakewalk to dismantle our democracy" and vowed to relentlessly take the issue of alleged "Vote Chori" (vote theft) to the public.

The BJP has repeatedly targeted Gandhi over remarks made during his visits abroad, accusing him of defaming India on foreign soil, a charge the Congress has consistently rejected. (ANI)