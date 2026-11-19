MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) received the Gold distinction in the AFC Member Association of the Year category at the AFC Awards 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, marking its first top honour in the category.

The award recognises AIFF's achievements in regional competitions, domestic football and social responsibility initiatives. It is the federation's second AFC Member Association of the Year award, having previously won in the Developing category in 2016.

AIFF's recognition comes after an impressive year for Indian football, particularly in the women's game, with the country's representative teams securing five regional championship titles and finishing runners-up on three occasions. Four of the five titles came through India's women's teams in regional competitions. The senior women's team won the SAFF Women's Championship, while the U19 women's side claimed the SAFF U19 Women's Championship.

Indian women's football also registered significant progress at the continental level. The senior women's team, known as the Blue Tigresses, qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time through the qualifying route.

The India U17 women's team reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time, while the U20 women's team secured qualification for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years.

Reacting to the recognition, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said the award reflected the collective efforts being made across the country to strengthen football.

“This recognition from the AFC reflects the collective efforts being made across the country to strengthen the game, from our national teams and domestic competitions to grassroots development. The achievements of our women's teams this year are particularly encouraging and demonstrate the progress being made in creating more opportunities for women and girls in football. We see this award not only as recognition of the work done so far, but also as a responsibility to continue raising standards and building a stronger, more inclusive football ecosystem in India,” Chaubey said.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan also credited the players, coaches, members of the federation's executive committee and state member associations for their contribution to Indian football's progress.

“This recognition is the result of collective efforts across Indian football. I would like to acknowledge the players and coaches whose work has been central to this progress. I also thank the members of the AIFF Executive Committee for their guidance and support, and our Member Associations for their continued cooperation and contribution to the development of the game. This award belongs to all those who have contributed to Indian football's progress,” Satyanarayan said.

The award ceremony was held at the Aksara Theatre, King Power, in Bangkok, bringing recognition to the federation's efforts in strengthening the sport across different levels in India.