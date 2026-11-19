Azerbaijani Weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov Wins Bronze In Russia (PHOTO)
Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Ismayilov lifted 135 kg in the snatch.
In the clean and jerk, the Azerbaijani athlete lifted 166 kg. With a combined total of 301 kg across both lifts, he finished third.
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