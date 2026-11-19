MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pursuant to the 2026 training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the next training session has commenced in one of the military units of the Special Forces, involving a group of military personnel and conducted as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Following appropriate registration and medical examinations, the reservists admitted to the session were provided with military uniforms and other supplies.

Subsequently, an official opening ceremony was held to mark the commencement of the training. In their remarks, the speakers emphasized to the participants the critical importance of the training session in enhancing the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of military reservists, as well as elevating their overall combat readiness. The ceremony concluded with the reservists marching past the reviewing stand in a formal parade.

Thereafter, in accordance with the training curriculum, the personnel were provided with comprehensive briefings on the modern weaponry, military hardware, and technical equipment currently in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army.

Throughout the session, the reservists will undergo theoretical and practical training sessions in tactical and other combat disciplines tailored to realistic battlefield conditions, alongside instruction in modern warfare techniques and self-defense methods.