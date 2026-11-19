Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Vietnam Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Socialist Republic of Vietnam was posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev is on an official visit to Vietnam."
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