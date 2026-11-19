MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture, and Opulence

Nashville, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Frist Art Museum presents The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture, and Opulence, a major exhibition that celebrates the breathtaking art and cosmopolitan culture of the Mughal Empire's golden age (about 1560–1660). Organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London (V&A), The Great Mughals will be on view in the Frist's Ingram Gallery from February 5 through May 9, 2027, the final presentation of a four-museum international tour.







The Great Mughals offers 130 works of art in a wide range of media. In addition to colorful paintings, luxurious decorative arts and gleaming swords from the V&A and other museums, the exhibition features opulent gemstones, a beautifully preserved floral carpet, and other extraordinary objects from the renowned al-Sabah Collection in Kuwait.“The Great Mughals is a spellbinding exhibition full of dramatic history and glamour,” writes Frist Curator-at-Large Trinita Kennedy.“It emphasizes the importance of royal patronage, cross-cultural exchange, and the splendid techniques and materials used by court artists to create a distinctive new Mughal style.”

At its peak, the Mughal Empire was one of the largest, richest, and most productive states in the world, with a population of about one hundred million people generating nearly a quarter of the global economy. Akbar (r. 1556–1605), Jahangir (r. 1605–27), and Shah Jahan (r. 1628–58)-known as the Great Mughals-were its most pivotal emperors and ruled in turn over a vast territory that extended from modern-day Afghanistan into much of the Indian subcontinent. They accumulated enormous wealth and power, and art and architecture flourished under their patronage. The English term mogul, used since the seventeenth century to describe a tycoon or similarly influential and wealthy person, was inspired by the Great Mughals.

Best known for the Taj Mahal-the majestic, white-domed mausoleum along the Yamuna River in Agra, India-the Mughal court also commissioned enormous fortified palaces, brilliantly colored paintings, jewelry studded with rubies and emeralds, ornamental carpets, glittering metalwork, vessels made of mother-of-pearl, and more.

Bringing together cultural elements from China, Europe, Iran, and South Asia, the empire's artists forged a distinctive new tradition that included naturalistic portraits of men and women, vibrant representations of animals, luxurious decorative arts, and floral designs. The Great Mughals highlights all these aspects of Mughal art, reveals how court artists used sophisticated skills and precious materials to wonderous effect, and demonstrates the legacy of the Great Mughals in South Asia. An evocative soundscape and videos enhance the exhibition experience.

The works of art are organized in four sections: one dedicated to each of the three Great Mughals and a final one about their legacy. The first section,“The Reign of Akbar,” traces how Akbar greatly expanded the empire through conquest and alliances and emphasizes how the Muslim emperor fostered an atmosphere of religious tolerance to rule a diverse population primarily made up of Hindus. Akbar's architecture is defined by the use of red sandstone for major building projects, including Agra Fort and the royal city of Fatehpur Sikri. Akbar also established imperial workshops producing luxury arts for the court, and he engaged historians, calligraphers, translators, and illustrators to create remarkable manuscripts that show his deep interest in portraiture, which may have been sparked in part by European art brought to the court by Catholic missionaries.

Akbar's son Jahangir, whose name means“World Seizer,” is the central character of the following section. Assuming the throne after Akbar's death in 1605, Jahangir inherited a prosperous, well-administered empire, and the court and its ceremonies became increasingly lavish. His love of nature also had a profound influence on art and design during his reign. He ordered the talented painter Mansur to portray animals, birds, and flowers from life. A selection of Mansur's studies will be on view, including one of a North American turkey-a bird that captivated Jahangir after it arrived at the court in 1612. The extensive trade networks of the early modern period connected disparate parts of the globe in new ways and allowed the Mughal court to bring exotic fauna and flora to its realm.

In 1628, Shah Jahan succeeded Jahangir as emperor, and he projected a unified vision of the empire as an earthly paradise. In the third section, flowers become the dominant Mughal motif and appear across all media. The grandest and most complete expression of the Mughal floral style is the Taj Mahal in Agra; beginning in 1632, the ethereal tomb monument was built for Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Mahal after she died in childbirth. Still one of the most admired buildings in the world, the magnificent domed mausoleum is made of white marble embellished with precious and semi-precious stones. One gallery of the exhibition spotlights this spectacular monument to lost love. Shah Jahan's passion for jewelry is also explored in this section. Trade routes helped the Mughal court secure diamonds from Golconda, emeralds from Colombia, pearls from the Persian Gulf, rubies from Burma, and sapphires from Sri Lanka-plus, the Mughals plundered the treasuries of other South Asian empires.

The final section,“The Legacy of the Great Mughals,” shows how the splendor of the golden age of Mughal art continued after the reign of Shah Jahan in other regional courts. At the Frist, the exhibition will include a gallery guide highlighting how the Great Mughals used gardens, flowers, and floral motifs to express their power and ambition, plus special labels for children designed to spark lively conversations about the artworks on view.

Opening Program

Curator's Perspective: The Great Mughals

Presented by Emily Hannam, curator for South Asia, Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Thursday, February 4, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Auditorium

Free for members; gallery admission required for not-yet members

Join Emily Hannam, curator for South Asia at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, for the opening lecture celebrating The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture, and Opulence. Hannam will explore the extraordinary artistic achievements of the Mughal court under Akbar, Jahangir, and Shah Jahan. Bringing together influences from South Asia, Iran, China, and Europe, Mughal artists created dazzling paintings, jewelry, textiles, metalwork, architecture, and decorative arts that reflected the court's cosmopolitan culture and enduring legacy.

Exhibition Credit

Created by the V&A – touring the world

Image Credits

1. Muhammad Abed and Harif. Shah Jahan holding a carved emerald, 1628–29. Opaque watercolor and gold on paper with indigo-dyed borders; 14 1/2 × 9 1/4 in. V&A: Given by Sir Robert Nathan, KCSI, CIE, IM.233-1921. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

2. Mughal court workshops. Thumb ring, ca. 1615–20. Gold, rubies, and emeralds; 1 1/2 × 1 1/4 in. V&A: IM.207-1920. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

3. Mughal court workshops. Pen box and utensils, ca. 1650. White nephrite jade, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and gold; 3/4 × 8 1/4 × 3 1/2 in. V&A: 02549(IS). © Victoria and Albert Museum, London



Supporter Acknowledgment

Platinum Sponsor: HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health

Education and Community Engagement Supporter: Nissan Foundation

The Frist Art Museum is supported in part by The Frist Foundation, Metro Arts, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, which receives funding in part from the National Endowment for the Arts.



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About the Frist Art Museum

Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Frist Art Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art exhibition center dedicated to presenting and originating high-quality exhibitions with related educational programs and community outreach activities. Located at 919 Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tenn., the Frist Art Museum offers the finest visual art from local, regional, national, and international sources in exhibitions that inspire people through art to look at their world in new ways. Information on accessibility can be found at FristArtMuseum.org/accessibility. Gallery admission is free for guests ages 18 and younger and for members, and $20 for adults. For current hours and additional information, visit FristArtMuseum.org or call 615.244.3340.

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