MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brewery's seasonal beverages and merchandise make perfect presents for beer lovers, adventure seekers and cocktail connoisseurs alike

MILTON, Del., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the holiday season, Dogfish Head recommends its lineup of seasonal beverages and merchandise items as gifts for beer lovers, adventure seekers and cocktail connoisseurs nationwide. In addition to being available at Dogfish Head's Delaware locations, the following beverages can be located using the brewery's Fish Finder, and the featured merchandise can be found on its e-store.



DOGFISH HEAD'S 2026 HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE – AT A GLANCE:



Seasonal Beers: Covered In Nuggs and Winter Gift Pack Variety Pack

Full-Proof Spirits & Cocktails: Dogfish Head x J. Press Manhattan Style Cocktail, Dogfish Head x Rolling Stone American Single Malt Whiskey and the Vodka Cocktails Mix Pack

Winter-Weather Merchandise: Dogfish-branded ornament, mug, jacket and blanket An Off-Centered Getaway: Visits to Dogfish Head's coastal Delaware locations – the Milton Brewery, Brewings & Eats, Chesapeake & Maine, and the Dogfish INN

SEASONAL BEERS:

Available nationwide, Dogfish Head's seasonal beer offerings include the following brews:



Covered In Nuggs (6.7% ABV): A classically dank, piney and citrusy IPA, Covered in Nuggs is brewed with North American barley malt and an abundance of Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Centennial hops. This year's iteration of Covered In Nuggs features artwork by Dogfish Head's 2026 Season-Ales artist, Dylan Goldberger.

Package Size: Draft & 6pk/12oz cans

Winter Gift Pack Variety Pack: Adorned with holiday-themed packaging – complete with its own gift tag (no gift-wrapping needed!), this variety 12pk/12oz cans includes a mix of four beers. Alongside three cans of Covered In Nuggs, a 12pk includes three cans of each of the following brews, which are exclusive to the variety pack:



Chicory Stout (5.2% ABV): A complex stout brewed with roasted chicory, licorice root and coffee, as well as a mix of Simcoe and Warrior hops.



Shelter Pale Ale (5.0% ABV): A versatile pale ale brewed with a blend of premium malt and northwestern Willamette and Cascade hops. The Steady Glow of Tended Embers (7.5% ABV): A warming doppelbock brewed with black Urfa chili peppers, peppercorns and smoked malt.

FULL-PROOF SPIRITS & COCKTAILS:

Get in the spirit with some Dogfish Head spirits! Available in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York, Dogfish Head's seasonal spirits and ready-to-pour cocktails include:



Dogfish Head x J. Press Manhattan Style Cocktail (32.5% ABV): Crafted in collaboration with NYC fashion brand, J. Press, this Manhattan Style Cocktail features Dogfish Head's award-winning Let's Get Lost

Package Size: 750ml Bottle

Dogfish Head x Rolling Stone Whiskey (45% ABV): Created in collaboration with Rolling Stone Magazine, this 5-year-aged American Single Malt whiskey contains a blend of 12 different barrel types. Complex and highly nuanced, the Dogfish Head x Rolling Stone Whiskey delivers layered flavor and character, and a smooth finish. Package Size: 750ml Bottle

For hassle-free holiday hosting, grab a



Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV): A ready-to-drink crush-style cocktail with real fruit juices from blood oranges and mangos.

Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop (7.0% ABV): A ready-to-drink lemon drop cocktail with real fruit juices from blueberries and lemons.

Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule (7.0% ABV): A ready-to-drink vodka mule with real fruit juices from passion fruit and limes. Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV): A ready-to-drink lemonade cocktail with real fruit juices from strawberries and honeyberries.

WINTER-WEATHER MERCHANDISE:

From jackets and mugs to blankets, ornaments and more, Dogfish Head's lineup of winter-weather merchandise includes the following items:



Steampunk Treehouse Ornament: A 3.75in glass ornament in the shape of Dogfish Head's iconic Steampunk Treehouse, which adorns the lawn at its Milton brewery.

Price: $26.00

Dogfish Head x Grateful Dead Ceramic Mug: A 14oz, black ceramic mug featuring the Dogfish Head x Grateful Dead co-branded logo.

Price: $35.00

Dogfish Head Varsity Jacket: A green letterman's jacket, available in sizes S-XXXL, with a button-snap front, the Dogfish logo, and“DFH” and“Since '95” patches.

Price: $59.95

Dogfish INN Blanket: A forest green, Dogfish INN-branded Trek Light Gear blanket measuring 6.5ft by 4.1ft made of 100% post-consumer recycled materials. Price: $110.00

For a full list of available merchandise, visit the brewery's e-store. Prices listed above do not include taxes or shipping costs.

AN OFF-CENTERED GETAWAY:

Don't just give a gift this holiday season; make things memorable and give an experience! Ideal for adventure seekers of all kinds, a trip to Dogfish Head's coastal Delaware locations wouldn't be complete without visits to the following properties:



Dogfish Head's Milton Brewery: Dogfish Head's Milton production facility and tasting room features limited-edition beers, spirits and cocktails alongside a selection of brewery tours, beer-inspired eats and weekly events.

Reservations: No reservations required for general visitors; To book a tour, visit dogfish.com/visit/milton-brewery.

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats: Dogfish Head's Rehoboth brewpub and music venue features wood-grilled and wood-fired food, exclusive craft beers and free, live music performances.

Reservations: No reservations required.

Dogfish Head Chesapeake & Maine: Dogfish Head's Rehoboth seafood and cocktail spot features thoughtfully sourced seafood dishes and libations made with Dogfish Head Distilling Co. spirits.

Reservations: Call 302-226-3600 or visit dogfish.com/visit/chesapeake-and-maine.

Dogfish INN: Dogfish Head's beer-themed, canal-front hotel in Lewes, features 14 off-centered rooms, a 2-bedroom“Cottage Sweet,” and a myriad of amenities, including bikes available to borrow, an onsite coffee shop and dog-friendly rooms. Reservations: Visit dogfish.com/visit/dogfish-inn.

For more information on Dogfish Head's Delaware properties, including hours and addresses, visit dogfish.com/visit.

WHERE TO LEARN MORE:

For more information on Dogfish Head, its products, its merchandise, and its coastal Delaware locations, visit dogfish.com.

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DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 31 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit or follow the brand on social media.

Attachments



Dogfish Head Winter Gift Pack Variety Pack Dogfish Head x J. Press Manhattan Style Cocktail

CONTACT: Megan Bayles Dogfish Head Craft Brewery 3024993149...