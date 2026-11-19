MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHFA awards Boulder Housing Partners $2,987,561 in federal and state Housing Tax Credits for Phase I on the former Boulder Community Hospital site; every home will carry a project-based voucher so residents pay about 30% of their income in rent

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) has won $2,987,561 in federal 4% and state Housing Tax Credits from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) for Phase I of Alpine Balsam. The credits will bring more than $18 million in private investment to build 55 permanently affordable homes for adults 62 and older at 1055 Alpine Avenue, on the former Boulder Community Hospital site. Only 35% of applicants received awards in this highly competitive round.

A competitive award for Boulder

The award includes $1,410,000 in competitive state credits, which alone account for about $6.1 million of the investment. CHFA announced its 2026 Round Two awards on November 16. Statewide, nine developments received awards, adding 845 affordable rental homes in eight Colorado communities.

The award also lets BHP move forward with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Restore-Rebuild program, which will attach a project-based voucher to every home at Alpine Balsam Phase I. Over the first 20 years, those vouchers will provide about $20 million in rental assistance to the Boulder community.

"Alpine Balsam is a once-in-a-generation chance to build homes for older adults in the heart of Boulder, and this award makes it real," said Jeremy Durham, Executive Director of BHP. "Many of the people who will live here spent decades contributing to this community and now struggle to afford it. Because every home has a project-based voucher, they will pay about 30% of what they earn, even on a small fixed income. They can stay in the city they helped build, close to their doctors, their park, and their neighbors."

Homes that older adults can afford

Alpine Balsam Phase I will offer 52 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments in a four-story building with two elevators. Every home will have a project-based voucher attached. Households with adults 62 and older earning up to 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI) may qualify. Residents will pay rent based on their income, generally about 30% of their monthly household income.

Fourteen homes are set aside for older adults with disabilities. Imagine!, a Boulder County nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will have offices in the building.

The need is clear and growing. In 2024, 53% of older adults in Boulder County were housing cost-burdened, and the county's population of adults 62 and older is projected to grow by 220% by 2050. Older adults living in BHP homes today have an average income of $18,103 a year, about 17% of the Area Median Income.

Close to everything, built to last

Alpine Balsam is designed so residents can age in a neighborhood they know, with daily needs a short walk away. Residents will have:



A home next to Boulder's new City Hall and across the street from the Ideal Broadway Shops, with a grocery store and pharmacy

Health care at Clinica next door and North Boulder Park steps away

A free EcoPass for the high-frequency buses on Broadway, half a block away

Free North Boulder Recreation Center passes and free Wi-Fi throughout the building

Community space for wellness classes, food shares, and social events, with a BHP resident services coordinator on site An all-electric, wildfire-resistant, Zero Energy Ready building with solar power and a quiet landscaped courtyard

A long-term partnership with the City of Boulder

The City of Boulder bought the former hospital site in 2015 to bring together city offices and create permanently affordable housing. BHP became the developer for the site's housing under a 2019 agreement with the City. The City conveyed the land for Phase I to BHP this year, paid for flood protection, parking garage, and street improvements, and committed $5.5 million in gap funding.

The team behind the award

Alpine Balsam is possible because of strong partners. BHP thanks the City of Boulder for more than a decade of investment in this site, from buying the land in 2015 to funding the homes that will rise there. We thank the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority for this award and for its confidence in the project. And we thank Coburn, the project's architect, for designing a building that fits its neighborhood and serves older adults well.

"CHFA saw a strong project and a team ready to deliver it," Durham said. "That is because of the work of our staff and the City's patient investment in this site. We are grateful to CHFA for its partnership."

What comes next

BHP expects to close on financing and start construction in June 2027. Construction will take about 18 months, with the building expected to be complete in early 2029 and leased by spring 2029. People interested in living at Alpine Balsam can visit BHP's website for application details as leasing approaches.

Phase I is the first 55 units of a total of 144 permanently affordable homes BHP plans at Alpine Balsam. A second phase at 1015 Alpine Avenue will add 89 homes for individuals and families in three buildings. BHP plans to apply for tax credits for that phase in August 2027.

About Boulder Housing Partners

BHP is the housing authority for the City of Boulder. BHP's mission is to provide quality, affordable housing, inspire vibrant communities, and create the opportunity for change in people's lives. BHP owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 2,000 affordable homes and provides supportive services to help residents achieve stability and self-sufficiency.

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