(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 – VCT) announces today its financial communications agenda for 2027. Upcoming events

Full-year 2026 results February 15, 2027 – after the market close

(quiet period: January 16, 2027) Annual General Meeting April 9, 2027 First-quarter 2027 sales May 3, 2027 – after the market close

(quiet period: April 18, 2027) Half-year 2027 results July 28, 2027 – after the market close

(quiet period: June 28, 2027) Nine-month 2027 sales November 2, 2027 – after the market close

(quiet period: Octobre 18, 2027)





The group's financial information (financial statements, presentations to investors and press releases) is available in the (( Investors )) section of the company's web site ().

Contacts

Investor Relations

Pierre PEDROSA

Tel: +33 6 73 25 98 06

... Press

Raphael HINNINGER

Tel: +33 7 61 74 86 52

...





About Vicat

For more than 170 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market, part of the SBF 120 Index, and is under the majority control of its founding family. With the ambition of achieving carbon neutrality in its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. Present in 12 developed and emerging countries, the Group employs more than 10,000 people and generated consolidated sales of €3,854 million in 2025. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry's environmental impact.

Attachment

20261119_2027 Financial Communication Agenda_Vicat