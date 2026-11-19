MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Running Nov. 19–30 at Jackery Canada and Amazon.ca, the promotion features up to $3,470 CAD off expandable HomePower 3600 Plus solar bundles and brings the compact Explorer 100D to just $144.99 CAD.







TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand1, today kicked off its flagship Black Friday sales event in Canada. Running Nov. 19 through Nov. 30, 2026, the promotion unlocks Jackery's lowest prices of the year at ca.jackery.com and Amazon.ca, led by up to $3,470 CAD off whole-home solar generator bundles and a 60% markdown that brings the ultra-compact Explorer 100D to only $144.99 CAD.

The Nov. 18 nationwide emergency alert test served as a sharp reminder of how quickly severe weather can disrupt daily life, but a phone alert won't keep the heat on or food cold when an ice storm knocks out the grid. Meeting Public Safety Canada's 72-hour self-sufficiency benchmark means having dependable electricity that lasts through multi-day utility repairs, which is exactly where rechargeable solar generators bridge the gap without relying on finite fuel cans.

"Canadians know that a single winter storm can knock out grid power for days, so building a practical backup plan for heating, refrigeration and connectivity before severe weather arrives is essential for every household," said Steven Wang, CEO of Jackery Americas. "Anchored by the 'Winter Ready, Jackery On' ideal, our goal is to give families in detached homes and urban apartments alike a quiet, indoor-safe alternative to gas generators that keeps daily life running smoothly." To help households put that preparedness plan into action ahead of peak winter weather, Jackery is offering its steepest discounts of 2026 across flagship HomePower and Explorer solar systems during the 12-day sales window.

Whole-Home & Generator Replacement: Flagship Solar Home Backup Systems

Built for detached houses and families seeking plug-and-play resilience without electrical rewiring, exhaust fumes or trips to the gas station, Jackery's flagship home backup systems operate silently inside sealed winter homes with zero carbon monoxide emissions:



Jackery HomePower 3000 + 340W Solar Panel Bundle: Pairs 3072Wh of battery capacity, 3600W of rated output, a 7200W surge peak and rapid UPS switchover with a 340W solar panel so households can recharge directly from sunlight during extended blackouts. Available direct-to-consumer at ca.jackery.com for $2,369 CAD, down $2,030 or 46% from its $4,399 CAD regular price.



Jackery HomePower 3000: Delivers high-output, indoor-safe backup to keep a refrigerator, Wi-Fi router, household lighting and furnace controls running smoothly at the push of a button. Available on Amazon.ca and ca.jackery.com and Amazon.ca for $1,699 CAD, saving buyers $1,800 or 51% off the $3,499 CAD regular price.



Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus: Packs 5040Wh of capacity and 7200W of rated output, with modular expandability for multi-day snowstorms, to handle demanding household loads including refrigerators, basement sump pumps and rural well pumps. Available direct-to-consumer at ca.jackery.com and Amazon.ca for $3,899 CAD, down $1,100 or 22% from its $4,999 CAD regular price.

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus + 2 × 340W Solar Panels Bundle: Combines heavy-duty whole-home capacity with dual 340W solar panels for off-grid energy independence through prolonged winter disruptions. Available direct-to-consumer at ca.jackery.com for $5,339 CAD, a savings of $1,560 or 23% off the $6,899 CAD regular price.



Preparedness Across Every Canadian Region, Living Space and Holiday Wishlist

Throughout Canada's November-to-March storm season, severe weather creates distinct grid pressures from coast to coast. Heavy coastal rainstorms and wind events challenge British Columbia, deep-freeze blizzards hit Alberta and the Prairies, and ice buildup threatens overhead lines across Ontario and Quebec. Because condo bylaws and indoor safety codes prohibit fuel-powered generators in apartments and townhomes, zero-emission battery stations open home backup to renters and high-rise residents with no yard, no fuel storage and no installation required.

With versatile capabilities stretching beyond storm readiness, portable units double as practical holiday gifts that give aging parents and loved ones lasting energy independence, turning one seasonal purchase into years of protection while supporting winter road-trip emergency kits, off-grid cabins and outdoor holiday lighting.

Condos, Cottages & Holiday Gifting: High-Mobility Power

Engineered for tighter living spaces and cold-weather travel, Jackery's compact Explorer models bring versatile, plug-and-play energy storage to approachable Black Friday price points:



Jackery Explorer 2000 V2: Redesigned to be 40% smaller and 34% lighter than the previous generation, this whisper-quiet, solar-expandable station tucks neatly into urban apartments while powering essential electronics, holiday light displays and winter highway trips. Available on Amazon.ca and ca.jackery.com and Amazon.ca for $989 CAD, marking Jackery's deepest percentage discount of the event at $1,510 or 60% off the $2,499 CAD regular price.



Jackery Explorer 1000 V2: Built with a lightweight, long-lasting LiFePO4 battery to keep routers, laptops and heated blankets running during outages or cottage stays. Available on Amazon.c for $609 CAD, saving $490 or 45% off its $1,099 CAD regular price.

Jackery Explorer 300: Compact enough for stocking stuffers or winter trunk emergency kits, keeping phones, flashlights and GPS devices charged during blizzard travel delays. Available on Amazon.ca for $239 CAD, down $180 or 43% from its $419 CAD regular price.



The Sleek New Arrival: Dedicated Kitchen Protection with Jackery FridgeGuard

Arriving online while the Black Friday event is underway, Jackery's new FridgeGuard offers purpose-built outage protection for the single appliance households can least afford to lose. At just 2.6 inches thin, it's the world's slimmest smart fridge backup and is certified to Canadian safety standards. Packing 1024Wh of capacity and automatic switchover in 10 milliseconds or less, FridgeGuard tucks beside a refrigerator to keep groceries, holiday food and baby formula cold without interruption.

Following its in-store rollout at Costco Canada from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, FridgeGuard opens for online pre-orders on ca.jackery.com and Amazon.ca starting Nov. 19 at a Black Friday promotional price of $869 CAD, saving $230 or 21% off the $1,099 CAD regular price.

Power Out, Jackery On: The Perfect Time for Investing in Self-Reliance

Backed by more than 10 years of portable energy engineering and over seven million users worldwide, every Jackery power station incorporates multi-layer safety protection protocols and intuitive smart-app monitoring. Orders placed directly through Jackery Canada at ca.jackery.com also include complimentary shipping. In addition to a 5-year warranty that underscores the long-term reliability of Jackery solar generators, purchasing direct from Jackery Canada comes with a 30-day Price Match guarantee that lets buyers protect their households now, without worry of missing out on potential last-minute deals in the near future. While prices may fluctuate slightly from Dec. 1 through Dec. 6, the 30-day Price Match guarantee helps ensure customers can still take advantage of the best available price.

The significant discounts paired with flexible pricing reassurance and versatile bundles create an ideal opportunity to ensure that when the power goes out, Jackery turns on, keeping the lights on essential equipment running. Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing runs through Dec. 6, 2026, giving Canadian households a limited-time window to secure emission-free backup power that protects their homes, food and holiday plans through any winter storm. Browse the full lineup today at ca.jackery.com or on Amazon.ca.

1 Based on cumulative sales volume and cumulative revenue as of the end of 2025, Jackery ranked No. 1 globally among solar generator brands. Source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026).

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