MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tune in to hear LIVE coverage of the week-long trip!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio,“A Voice for America's Veterans,” is proud to announce the 2026 sponsors for its live coverage of the organization's annual“Escort to Arlington.” As it travels down the East Coast, Dec. 12-Dec. 19, Wreaths Across America Radio will provide live, long-form coverage of the week-long journey and share content relevant to our nation's military veterans, their families, and the organization's millions of volunteers.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio's 24/7 internet stream anytime on the iHeart Radio app, Audacity app, TuneIn app, or at .

The station is pleased to announce Unum as its title sponsor for this year's Escort to Arlington coverage. Unum remains dedicated to helping employers better care for their people and stand out to top talent. By delivering a broad set of coverages designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce, they help the working world protect what matters most.

“Supporting Wreaths Across America and the Escort to Arlington is a meaningful way for Unum to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans,” said Cary Olson Cartwright, AVP Corporate Social Responsibility, Unum.“There is something incredibly powerful about seeing employees, volunteers, Gold Star Families and communities come together along the journey from Maine to Arlington, all with a shared purpose of remembering, honoring and saying thank you.”

Returning as this year's media partner is Stars and Stripes, which provides the United States military community with independent news and information. Additionally, Wreaths Across America Radio welcomes back JPMorganChase as an associate sponsor. JPMorganChase has a rich history of supporting veterans, dating back to before World War I. Through its Office of Military & Veterans Affairs, the firm is committed to honoring those who have served as well as positioning military members, veterans, and their families for long-term personal success and financial confidence.

“Wreaths Across America Radio's week-long coverage of the Escort to Arlington holds special meaning, as it provides the only way listeners across the country can attend these stops along the East Coast,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Media and Military Partnerships at Wreaths Across America.“Thank you to Unum for stepping in as the title sponsor for our coverage, and JPMorganChase for a third year as an associate sponsor. And finally, having Stars and Stripes on board for a fourth consecutive year as a media partner is an honor we are proud to celebrate.”

The Escort to Arlington, known as the country's longest veterans' parade, begins on Saturday, Dec. 12 and ends at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19 - National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America Radio will air each Escort stop's ceremony in full. You can view the current event schedule here. The broadcast will include interviews with Gold Star and Blue Star family members, veterans, military families, other special guests and coverage of the Wreaths Across America annual appreciation Dinner in Crystal City, Va., held the evening before National Wreaths Across America Day.

National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies will take place at more than 6,000 participating locations nationwide on Saturday, December 19, 2026. To find a location near you to volunteer or to make a $17 sponsorship that supports the year-round mission and places a veteran's wreath for an American hero, please visit .

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About Wreaths Across America Radio:

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream providing inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers nationwide and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. The station features music rooted in patriotism, with a country music thread running through its core. The station also offers special programs that support its mission.

Listeners can access the stream anytime via iHeartRadio, Audacy, TuneIn, or online at .

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

WAA PR Team

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Wreaths Across America Radio, "A Voice for America's Veterans"

CONTACT: Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457...