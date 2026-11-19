MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARDEEVILLE, S.C., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) announces the approval of the Red Bluff Mitigation Bank, a 668-acre stream and wetland mitigation bank and permittee responsible mitigation project in Jasper County, South Carolina. Approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the bank will provide credits to support responsible regional growth while advancing long-term watershed conservation goals.

The Red Bluff Mitigation Bank will restore and enhance freshwater wetlands and historically altered streams while permanently protecting important habitat within the New River and Wright River watershed. The project will address impacts from past agricultural and timber management activities, including drainage ditches, road crossings, and stream channelization that altered the site's natural hydrology. Once restored, the site will function more naturally by improving water quality, reducing runoff impacts, and expanding habitat connectivity for wildlife.









Aerial view of wetland habitat within the Red Bluff Mitigation Bank

“What makes Red Bluff especially compelling is its natural and cultural resources setting. We have an opportunity to restore freshwater wetlands and streams within a much larger coastal landscape surrounded by tidal marsh, on a culturally significant site just a short distance from Savannah.” - Ross Nelson, Regional Director, Eastern Division

The Bank site is permanently protected through a conservation easement held by the Open Land Trust, with long-term management funding provided by WES to ensure its ecological functions are maintained in perpetuity.

For more information about the Red Bluff Mitigation Bank and credit availability, contact Ross Nelson at (843) 696-0920 or....

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Westervelt Ecological Services is a leading provider of mitigation and conservation banking solutions, focused on restoring and preserving wetlands, streams, and critical wildlife habitat. A division of The Westervelt Company, a nearly 140-year-old land stewardship organization based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, WES delivers mitigation banking and restoration solutions to support responsible development across the United States. To learn more visit .

Contact:

Kelly Sands | Business Development Manager

(850) 661-4292 |...

Ross Nelson | Project Manager

(843) 696-0920 |...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at