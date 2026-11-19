MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing inventory across New York State continued to grow in October, increasing nearly 14 percent compared to a year ago, while home sales slowed and prices edged higher, according to the latest housing report released by the New York State Association of REALTORS

The number of homes available for sale statewide rose 13.6 percent, from 31,159 homes in October 2025 to 35,384 homes last month. Months' supply of inventory also increased 14.3 percent, climbing from 3.5 months to 4.0 months. A 6-month to 6.5-month supply is generally considered a balanced housing market.

Despite the increase in available homes, sales activity declined in October. Closed sales fell 6.1 percent, from 10,691 transactions in October 2025 to 10,042 this year. Pending sales dropped 10.5 percent, from 10,003 homes under contract a year ago to 8,949 last month. New listings were on the rise, however, inching up 3.8 percent from 12,780 homes in October 2025 to 13,260 this year.

Home prices continued to rise, although at a slower pace than in recent months. The statewide median sales price increased 1.8 percent to $435,000, compared to $427,100 in October 2025. Median sales prices have now increased year-over-year in 38 of the last 39 months.

Mortgage rates continued to climb in October, averaging 7.33 percent on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from 6.86 percent in September and 6.25 percent in October 2025. The increase marks a rise of more than a full percentage point compared to a year ago, adding to affordability challenges for prospective homebuyers.

Additional data is available at .

Editor's Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 63,000 of New York State's real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



