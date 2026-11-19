Dr. Goebbel (center) with Dr. Nazario Young Trujillo and Dr. Leslie Lopez at Southern Boulevard Dental Center, Rio Rancho, NM

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Clinical Director Nazario Young Trujillo, DDS, at Southern Boulevard Dental Center in Rio Rancho, NM

Longtime dentist, in practice in Rio Rancho Nearly 40 Years, says he handed his patients to doctors he personally observed and trusts.

- Dr. Nazario Young TrujilloRIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Boulevard Dental Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, announced a leadership transition. Dr. Martin Goebbel, who began practicing in the community in 1988, is retiring after nearly four decades. Patient care at the practice, located at 2716 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, will continue under Clinical Director Dr. Nazario Young Trujillo and Dr. Leslie Lopez.A deliberate handoffDr. Goebbel said he would not have stepped away without confidence in who comes next.“I would not feel comfortable stepping away from something I have spent nearly 40 years building if I did not wholeheartedly believe that my patients and team would be exceptionally well cared for,” he wrote in a letter to patients.Before the transition, he personally observed both doctors with patients and the practice team.“I have seen their professionalism, compassion, attention to detail, and genuine commitment to doing what is best for the people they serve,” he said.About the outgoing dentistDr. Goebbel described his decision to retire as difficult and emotional, made to spend more time with his family and on his health. Over 38 years, he said, patients became friends.“I've watched families grow, children become parents themselves, and generations of families walk through our doors,” he wrote.About the doctors continuing patient careDr. Nazario Young Trujillo, DDS, Clinical Director. A graduate of the University of the Pacific, Dr. Young Trujillo completed a dental residency at the University of New Mexico focused on sedation dentistry. He also specializes in adult cosmetic braces and has long been a member of the American Dental Association. He enjoys cycling, travel and time with his dogs.Dr. Leslie Lopez, DDS. A New Mexico-educated dentist who earned bachelor's degrees in biology and chemistry at the University of New Mexico (2015) and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University (2022). Dr. Lopez began her career in dental offices as a front desk team member, dental assistant and dental hygienist. She later helped run five dental practices in Colorado and Illinois, mentored eight associate dentists and led a dental advocacy group offering continuing education. She is certified in Oral Conscious Sedation and will also serve as a Clinical Instructor at Touro College of Dental Medicine. She has said she is honored to return to New Mexico and to carry on Dr. Goebbel's legacy.What stays the same for patientsThe practice remains at the same address and phone number, and patients will continue to be seen by a team they know. Dr. Goebbel asked patients to extend to the new doctors“the same trust and friendship you have so generously given me over the years.”Team updateHygienist Mary Trujillo will retire in December 2026. Dr. Goebbel thanked her for her many years of service and the relationships she built with patients.Looking aheadDr. Goebbel said he will remain part of the Rio Rancho community.“I am not disappearing, just beginning a new chapter in life,” he wrote.Read more and contactRead the full retirement announcement or learn about the doctors at sbdental. Call (505) 892-8600.Resources: American Dental Association | New Mexico Dental AssociationAbout Southern Boulevard Dental CenterGeneral dental practice serving Rio Rancho, NM since 1988. 2716 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. (505) 892-8600.

Dr. Nazario Young Trujillo, DDS

Southern Boulevard Dental Center

+1 (505) 892-8600

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Rio Rancho Dentist Dr. Goebbel Retires After Nearly 40 Years; Drs. Young Trujillo and Lopez Lead Southern Blvd Dental News Provided By Southern Boulevard Dental Center November 19, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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