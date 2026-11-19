Fastest Growing Women Owned Businesses, Jones Law Firm

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Founded by April D. Jones, the Colorado Bar Association's first Black woman President-Elect, the Denver family law firm handles divorce and child custody

- D. Jones, Founder and CEO of Jones Law FirmDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jones Law Firm, PC, a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families in divorce, child custody, property division, and other domestic relations matters, has been recognized among the Denver area's largest women-owned businesses, ranking No. 16 on the Denver Business Journal's annual list.The recognition marks another milestone for the firm founded by April D. Jones, Esq. in 2000. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm has grown into a 44-person legal organization with six offices serving communities across the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range.The ranking adds to the firm's back-to-back recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, as Jones prepares to become the first Black woman to lead the Colorado Bar Association.Together, these recognitions reinforce Jones Law Firm's standing as a strong choice for families seeking experienced divorce and family law representation in Denver and across Colorado. The firm's growth reflects more than business success. It represents over 25 years of building the legal team, resources, and organizational strength needed to represent clients in complex divorce, child custody, and family law matters.“When families choose a divorce or family law firm, they're placing some of the most important decisions of their lives in that team's hands,” said April D. Jones, Founder and CEO of Jones Law Firm.“We've spent more than 25 years building a firm with the experience, depth, and resources to honor that responsibility. Being recognized among Denver's largest women-owned businesses reflects the strength of the organization we've built to serve Colorado families.”Building a Colorado Family Law Firm for Long-Term SuccessJones established her firm in Colorado after beginning her legal career in California. What began as a small legal practice has developed into a substantial legal enterprise providing divorce and family law representation to thousands of individuals and families.The firm's growth reflects a deliberate investment in attorneys, legal professionals, leadership development, technology, and organizational systems designed to support clients through often complicated legal proceedings.Unlike businesses whose products and services can be expanded through standardized production, family law practices must grow while preserving individual professional judgment and attention to clients whose circumstances can differ dramatically.A divorce involving a couple with relatively straightforward finances presents different legal questions from one involving a privately held company, complex investments, contested parenting arrangements, or significant disagreements over marital property.Similarly, parents seeking guidance on child custody may need help with everything from developing a cooperative parenting plan to presenting complex disputes in court. Jones Law Firm's organizational model brings together attorneys, paralegals, and legal support professionals to provide coordinated representation across these matters.The firm has continued strengthening its operational leadership as it grows, including establishing more structured management processes that bring departmental priorities, client success, employee contributions, and business performance into regular leadership discussions.These practices support a growing organization while maintaining accountability for the quality and consistency of its services. The firm has also expanded its physical infrastructure, including investment in its Greenwood Village headquarters, creating additional capacity for its legal team and the Colorado families it serves. For Jones, sustainable business growth is not separate from client service. A well-managed legal organization can better support the professionals responsible for helping clients make difficult decisions about their lives.What a Growing Family Law Firm Means for Colorado FamiliesFor Colorado families, the value of an established family law firm extends beyond the credentials of any one attorney. An experienced legal team, coordinated case preparation, and the resources to navigate complex disputes can be especially important when divorce, child custody, or substantial marital assets are involved.When individuals search for a Colorado family law attorney or Denver divorce lawyer, they may be facing questions involving their children, household finances, housing arrangements, retirement security, or the future of a business they have spent years building. The decisions made during these proceedings can shape the next chapter of a client's life.Jones Law Firm provides divorce representation in Denver and surrounding Colorado communities, handling both contested and uncontested matters.For some clients, divorce can proceed through negotiation and settlement with relatively limited disagreement. Others may need extensive legal analysis, financial investigation, mediation, or courtroom advocacy. The firm's approach emphasizes understanding the individual circumstances of each case and developing legal strategies that account for both immediate objectives and longer-term consequences.Colorado divorce proceedings can involve numerous interconnected issues, including marital property division, parenting time, decision-making responsibilities, child support, and spousal maintenance.Clients may also need guidance regarding legal separation, the enforcement of existing agreements, or changes in family circumstances after a divorce is finalized.Addressing these questions effectively requires more than familiarity with the law. It requires identifying the information needed to understand a client's situation, evaluate options, and prepare for negotiations or litigation when necessary.“Family law is deeply personal, but it also demands disciplined legal and financial thinking,” said Jones.“We are helping people make decisions about where their children will live, how parents will share responsibility and what their financial lives will look like after divorce. Our job is to tell clients the truth about their circumstances and help them make informed decisions about what comes next.”Child Custody and Parenting Time Remain Central to Family Law RepresentationOne of the most important aspects of Jones Law Firm's work involves helping Colorado parents address child custody, parenting time, and decision-making responsibilities.While the phrase child custody remains familiar to families searching for legal representation, Colorado law generally addresses custody-related matters through the allocation of parental responsibilities.These proceedings determine how parents will share parenting time and responsibility for important decisions affecting their children.Jones Law Firm's Denver child custody attorneys represent parents navigating disputed parenting schedules, decision-making authority, relocation questions, and other matters involving their children's welfare.For many families, the goal is to establish a workable parenting arrangement that accounts for the needs of children and the practical realities of each household. Other situations require more substantial legal intervention, particularly when parents disagree about safety, stability, parental responsibilities, or circumstances that may affect a child's well-being.Colorado courts evaluate parenting arrangements according to the best interests of the child, applying statutory considerations to the circumstances of each case. The firm's work includes helping parents understand these standards, evaluate their options, and prepare for legal proceedings when an agreement cannot be reached.Its resources also address how parenting time works in a Colorado divorce, including the questions parents should consider when establishing schedules and responsibilities.The long-term nature of parenting decisions reinforces the importance of individualized legal representation. Families may return to court years after an initial divorce when circumstances change and existing orders require reconsideration.Jones Law Firm also assists with modifications to child custody, support and other family court orders.April D. Jones Makes History in Colorado Legal LeadershipThe Denver Business Journal recognition comes during a significant period of professional leadership for Jones, who is serving as the first Black woman President-Elect of the Colorado Bar Association.She is scheduled to become the association's first Black woman President in July 2027. The distinction represents a historic milestone in the statewide association's history and reflects Jones's longstanding involvement in the organizations and institutions that shape Colorado's legal profession.Throughout her career, Jones has served in leadership positions involving professional education, judicial selection, legal governance, and community organizations.She has twice served as President of the Sam Cary Bar Association, which supports African American attorneys in Colorado, and has held leadership positions within Colorado Bar Association Continuing Legal Education.Her public service also includes roles involving judicial nominations and appointments to committees addressing the professional responsibilities and future of legal practice.Jones's priorities for the Colorado Bar Association reflect the same leadership philosophy that has guided the growth of Jones Law Firm: investing in people, strengthening professional capabilities, and building organizations positioned for long-term success. She aims to make Colorado a first-choice state for attorneys who want to establish meaningful careers and successful legal practices.Her agenda focuses on helping attorneys thrive through education, stronger professional networks, practical business resources, and responsible adoption of emerging technologies, strengthening the profession that Colorado families and communities rely upon.It also reflects her experience building a law firm and navigating the challenges faced by legal businesses as they hire professionals, serve clients, and adapt to changing expectations.The intersection of these roles gives Jones a perspective on the legal profession from several dimensions: attorney, entrepreneur, employer, educator, and statewide professional leader.“I think about leadership as creating opportunities for other people to succeed,” Jones said.“That matters inside our firm, and it matters for the legal profession across Colorado. We need an environment where talented attorneys can build sustainable careers, firms can thrive, and people in need of legal assistance can find knowledgeable, prepared professionals to help them.”An Established Choice for Colorado Divorce and Family Law RepresentationChoosing a divorce attorney or family law firm in Denver involves evaluating more than individual credentials. Clients also benefit from understanding the experience, resources, and stability of the organization responsible for their representation.Jones Law Firm's recognized business growth provides valuable context for that decision. Ranked among Denver's largest women-owned businesses, the firm has also earned consecutive Inc. 5000 honors and recognition through the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 program. Its 44-person team and more than 25 years serving Colorado families demonstrate the depth and continuity of the practice.April D. Jones's professional recognition adds another dimension. Her Super Lawyers distinction, Colorado Women's Bar Association Foundation leadership honor, Denver Business Journal Outstanding Woman in Business recognition, and historic Colorado Bar Association presidency reflect a career extending from family law practice to statewide professional leadership.For Colorado families seeking counsel in divorce, child custody, parenting time, or complex property division, Jones Law Firm offers a combination of established experience, substantial resources, and recognized leadership worth considering when making one of life's most consequential legal decisions.Serving Families Throughout the Denver Metropolitan AreaJones Law Firm maintains a strong Colorado presence, with offices serving Denver, Greenwood Village, Centennial, Aurora, Parker, Lakewood, Westminster, and surrounding communities.Its Colorado Front Range service area supports individuals seeking family law representation involving divorce, custody, support, property division, and related domestic relations matters.Whether clients are preparing for divorce, responding to legal proceedings, negotiating parenting agreements, or addressing complicated financial disputes, the firm's attorneys provide the preparation and legal guidance clients need to evaluate their options.For more information about Jones Law Firm's Colorado family law services or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (303) 799-8155.About Jones Law Firm, PCJones Law Firm, PC is a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families throughout the Colorado Front Range. Founded by April D. Jones, Esq., the firm provides legal representation in divorce proceedings, child custody and parenting time disputes, spousal maintenance determinations, property and asset division, and post-decree modifications. With a team of 44 attorneys and legal professionals, Jones Law Firm, PC handles the full spectrum of family law matters - from uncontested divorces to complex, high-conflict litigation. April D. Jones, Esq. is a Colorado Super Lawyers honoree and serves as incoming President of the Colorado Bar Association. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm, PC has grown into one of the Denver metro area's established family law practices. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (303) 799-8155.

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