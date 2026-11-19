The HIVEX®️ Network is a blockchain-based international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

The strategic collaboration between TBCASoft and SimplyGo will enable scalable cross-border QR code payments for Singapore travelers through the SimplyGo app

- Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft

SINGAPORE, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TBCASoft, the innovator behind the HIVEX ® cross-border payment network, today announced at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, a strategic collaboration with SimplyGo Pte. Ltd. that transforms Singapore's everyday transit app into an international travel payment companion. Starting December 15, 2026, just in time for the year-end holiday travel season, SimplyGo Wallet Premium users will be able to make seamless QR code payments across Japan and South Korea directly through the SimplyGo app – gaining access to one of the widest cross-border merchant acceptance networks in both destinations.

In Singapore, the SimplyGo app supports customers' transit and payment needs. This collaboration with HIVEX will extend its payment capabilities to participating overseas merchants. By activating SimplyGo Wallet Premium, users can enjoy a higher Wallet limit, access a Digital Mastercard for online and contactless payments, and from December 15, 2026, make QR payments at participating merchants in Japan and South Korea.

With participating mobile payment ecosystems representing approximately 2 billion users and access to millions of merchants across Asia, HIVEX provides a scalable and compliant infrastructure connecting domestic payment platforms into an interoperable international network.

“Our collaboration with HIVEX further extends the value proposition of SimplyGo to our customers; giving them more choice and convenience in how they pay. By connecting with the HIVEX Network, this will enable SimplyGo Wallet Premium users to make QR payments at participating overseas merchants. This could create future opportunities for overseas mobility payments with the SimplyGo mobile app as we see the continued proliferation of QR payments in other cities,” said Tan Kim Hong, CEO of SimplyGo Pte. Ltd.

“The future of global payments lies in connecting domestic payment ecosystems so that their reach extends beyond national borders while preserving the trust and relationships they have built at home,” said Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft.“HIVEX is building the shared infrastructure to make that possible. SimplyGo's participation brings this vision to life – extending an app's role from daily commutes, to enabling overseas commerce and demonstrating how interoperability can create new opportunities for consumers, merchants and payment providers across markets.”

About HIVEX

HIVEX, is an innovative federated payment framework designed to enable interoperability across payment ecosystems while allowing participants to maintain their own governance, compliance structures, and commercial relationships. HIVEX connects acceptance partners, mobile wallet ecosystems, and payment networks to enable scalable payment interoperability across markets and form factors.

About SimplyGo

SimplyGo Pte. Ltd. (SPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority, provides transit ticketing and travel card services. As a key intermediary between commuters, regulators and public transport operators, SPL plays multiple roles – including agent for card issuers, transit acquirer, master load agent and manager of public transport schemes such as concession card schemes and the Singapore Tourist Pass.

Visit for more information. Follow SimplyGo on Facebook and Instagram.

TBCASoft, Inc.

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For Daily Commutes to Overseas Payment: SimplyGo Joins HIVEX to Launch Cross-Border QR Payments in Japan and South Korea News Provided By TBCASoft, Inc. November 19, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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