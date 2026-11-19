NGMedical

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NONNWEILER, GERMANY, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NONNWEILER, Germany -- NGMedical GmbH, a leading innovator in spinal motion preservation technology, will exhibit at the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) Annual Meeting in Austin and at the Annual Congress of the German Spine Society (DWG) in Nuremberg.

At both congresses, NGMedical will present its product portfolio, including MOVE®-C, the only articulating-viscoelastic cervical artificial disc. The team will be available at booth #409 in Austin (December 02 - 04) and at booth #A41 in Nuremberg (December 9 - 11) to discuss the next generation of cervical disc arthroplasty with spine surgeons.

Visitors will have the opportunity to evaluate the entire portfolio and to exchange ideas on the future of cervical motion preservation. With nearly 7 years of clinical experience, MOVE®-C has demonstrated its safety and function in everyday clinical practice. MOVE®-C is driving the international expansion of NGMedical with 7 new countries added in 2026.

“The CSRS and the DWG bring together surgeons who are shaping the future of spine care, in North America and in our home market. We are looking forward to open, scientific dialogue with them about the next generation of cervical disc arthroplasty. This personal exchange is extremely valuable for us,” said Peter Weiland, CEO at NGMedical.

For more information about the MOVE®-C prosthesis and the entire product portfolio, please visit our webpage .

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scientific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis of great outcomes.

NGMedical pushes the limits of motion-preserving spine treatment. Our focus is on motion-preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept MOVE®-P, complemented by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market-changing developments made in Germany.

Peter Weiland

NGMedical GmbH

+49 6873 999970

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NGMedical to Present at CSRS in Austin and DWG in Nuremberg, Focusing on the Next Generation of Disc Arthroplasty News Provided By NGMedical GmbH November 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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