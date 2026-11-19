Aaron Weber, Network Partner for Madison, WI

Patrick Barrett, Network Partner for Vail and Beaver Colorado Creek

Coast to Coast Network expands to Colorado and Wisconsin markets, adding Patrick Barrett and Aaron Weber as Network partners.

- Erin Ballard, Founder Coast to Coast NetworkDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coast to Coast Network announces the additions of new partners, Patrick Barrett and Aaron Weber expanding the network's nationwide reach to markets in Colorado and Wisconsin."We are delighted to welcome Patrick Barrett and Aaron Weber to the Coast to Coast Network. By expanding our footprint into the premier mountain markets of Colorado and the dynamic communities of Wisconsin, we are significantly strengthening our national reach. Patrick and Aaron are consummate professionals who bring unparalleled local expertise to the table. Their addition perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver a seamless, elite real estate experience for our clients across the country." says Erin Ballard, Founder of Coast to Coast Network."I am thrilled to join the Coast to Coast Network at Compass! Representing the Mountain Markets of Vail and Beaver Creek in Colorado, I am privileged to work with clients from all over the world. Since 1962, Vail has been one of North America's premier mountain resort destinations, offering world-class skiing and snowboarding, numerous Michelin-Star rated restaurants, and year-round activities for all ages. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and luxurious slopeside accommodations, Beaver Creek offers amazing real estate opportunities just minutes from Vail. Both Resorts are immensely popular as both winter and summer destinations, with direct flights to/from Eagle County Airport (EGE) from multiple major cities throughout the US including Dallas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis, with more coming soon! Collaborating with my Compass colleagues from around the Country to serve our clients and help them find their home in the mountains is a true pleasure, and I look forward to expanding that footprint through the Coast to Coast network."- Patrick Barrett - Compass Vail & Beaver CreekWeber says, "Real estate has always been about relationships, and joining Coast to Coast allows us to take those relationships nationwide. We've built the Aaron Weber Group on local expertise, exceptional service, and lasting client connections. Now, through Coast to Coast and Compass, we can offer our clients that same level of service whether they're moving across Madison or across the country."Madison is one of those places that surprises people. We have the energy of a major city, the charm of a small town, an incredible food scene, beautiful lakes, and a strong economy. From the University of Wisconsin to major employers like Epic Systems and UW Health, the region continues to attract talented people from around the country. Once people experience the Madison lifestyle, it's pretty easy to understand why so many want to call it home.Madison is Wisconsin's capital city and home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Known for its five lakes, vibrant downtown, nationally recognized university, and thriving technology and healthcare industries, Greater Madison offers an exceptional combination of career opportunities and quality of life.The region includes a diverse mix of communities, from Madison's historic neighborhoods and waterfront properties to growing suburbs like Middleton, Verona, Waunakee, and Sun Prairie. Whether buyers are searching for an urban condo, a luxury estate, a lake home, or a property with acreage, the Madison area offers something for nearly every lifestyle.As the leader of the Aaron Weber Group at Compass, Aaron Weber brings more than a decade of real estate experience and a proven track record of helping buyers, sellers, and relocating families throughout South Central Wisconsin.Coast to Coast excited to introduce Madison and Vail / Beaver Creek to the Coast to Coast network and have Aaron and Patrick become a trusted resources for agents and their clients making a move to these markets.

Erin Ballard

Compass / Coast to Coast Network

+1 214-549-4823

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coast to Coast Network announces expansion to Colorado and Wisconsin markets News Provided By Coast to Coast Network LLC November 19, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.