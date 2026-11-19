Skineez® Introduces a First-of-Its-Kind Medicated Antifungal Treatment Sock Featuring Clotrimazole 1% to Fight Foot Fungus

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Skineez, a pioneer in skin-reparative textile technology, is introducing what the company believes to be the first medicated antifungal treatment sock of its kind, designed to fight foot fungus through an innovative wearable treatment format.Unlike traditional socks that focus on comfort, moisture management, or odor control, the Skineez antifungal crew sock incorporates clotrimazole 1%, an established antifungal ingredient commonly used in topical treatments for athlete's foot.A New Category in Antifungal Foot careFor decades, consumers have relied on creams, sprays, and powders to treat fungal foot infections. Skineez is working to change that experience by introducing a medicated sock concept that combines antifungal treatment with textile technology.Unlike ordinary everyday socks, the Skineez antifungal treatment sock is designed for a maximum wear period of eight hours, distinguishing it from conventional hosiery.While moisture-managing and antimicrobial socks already exist, Skineez aims to introduce a different category of footcare product: a sock incorporating an established antifungal medication rather than relying solely on fabric treatments or moisture control.Redefining the Future of FootcareThis innovation represents an expansion of the Skineez mission to transform textiles into functional personal care solutions. By combining pharmaceutical ingredients with wearable technology, the company is exploring a new approach to how consumers experience antifungal footcare.About SkineezSkineezis an innovative skin-reparative apparel company dedicated to combining textile technology with personal care. Through continued product innovation, Skineez is expanding the possibilities of functional and medicated garments.

Mina Martinez

Skineez Skin-Reparative

+1 978-261-5326

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Skineez Introduces New Antifungal Sock Technology for First Aid and Footcare News Provided By Skineez Skin-Reparative November 19, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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