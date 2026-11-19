MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Live two-hour broadcast will give families an opportunity to ask questions and explore senior living options with industry experts

- Karen Larson - Chief Operating Officer, Franciscan Ministries LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When families begin asking what comes next for an aging parent, knowing where to turn and which questions to ask can make all the difference. On Tuesday, November 24, Franciscan Ministries Chief Operating Officer Karen Larson will join a panel of senior living and industry experts for What's Next for Mom and Dad?, a special live broadcast on WGN Radio to help families navigate the decisions and opportunities involved in planning for the future.Broadcast from 6 to 8 p.m. on 720 AM and WGNRadio, the program will feature host Jon Hansen, Karen Larson of Franciscan Ministries, Tim Stearns of TJ Stearns, and Frank Wasileski of Access. Listeners will have the opportunity to call or text questions during the live program, bringing their concerns and real-life situations directly into the conversation.Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, will be the only senior living organization featured on the program, bringing more than 130 years of experience serving older adults to a broader discussion about aging, lifestyle choices, and the decisions families face. Larson will offer a unique approach about Franciscan's commitment to helping older adults live with purpose, connection and joy.For many families, conversations about senior living begin with uncertainty. They may be weighing a parent's desire for independence against concerns about safety, social connection, changing needs or future support. The broadcast will provide an opportunity to explore these questions, hear from experienced professionals and gain a better understanding of the options available.“The holidays are a good time to take a closer look at how a parent is doing,” said Larson.“When families get together, they may notice changes, such as difficulty getting around, trouble keeping up with the house, losing interest in favorite activities, or becoming more isolated. These signs may mean it's time to discuss support that helps them live well, stay connected, and enjoy life.”This philosophy is rooted in Living Joyfully, the Franciscan Ministries approach to whole-person well-being. It recognizes that a meaningful life is shaped not only by the care and services a person receives, but by the opportunity to build relationships, pursue purpose, nurture wellness and find fulfillment in everyday moments. Joy Lives Here brings that philosophy to life, inviting older adults and families to experience communities where connection, purpose and opportunities for joy are woven into each day.The WGN broadcast also extends Franciscan Ministries' commitment to education and outreach beyond its own communities. By participating in an open, listener-driven discussion, the organization hopes to help families feel more informed and prepared as they consider the next chapter for themselves or someone they love.Following the live broadcast, What's Next for Mom and Dad? will be available as a podcast, allowing listeners to revisit the discussion and access the information on demand.Program Details.What: What's Next for Mom and Dad?.Who: Jon Hansen, host; Karen Larson, COO of Franciscan Ministries; Tim Stearns of TJ Stearns; Frank Wasileski of Access.When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 6–8 p.m. CST.Where: WGN Radio, 720 AM and WGNRadio.Audience participation: Listeners can call or text questions during the live broadcast..After the broadcast: The program will be available as a podcast.Learn more about the program at WGN Radio's What's Next for Mom and Dad?.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops and manages senior living communities offering hospitality, personalized services and a full continuum of care.Franciscan Ministries also provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.The organization's charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and a Scholars Program providing scholarships and educational support to students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit Franciscan Ministries or call 331.318.5200.

Patrick Schuerer

Franciscan Ministries

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Franciscan Ministries' COO Karen Larson to Join WGN Radio's“What's Next for Mom and Dad?” News Provided By Franciscan Ministries November 19, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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