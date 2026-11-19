Joe Hellman of Redpath and Company celebrates with the Sennco Solutions deal team after the transaction was named Industrials Deal of the Year at the 25th Annual M&A Advisor Awards in New York.

Redpath provided financial due diligence on the award-winning Sennco Solutions Inc. acquisition and was named a finalist in ten categories this year.

- Joe Hellman, PartnerST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redpath and Company's Transaction Advisory Services team was part of the deal team on the acquisition of Sennco Solutions Inc. by ASSA ABLOY AB, which was named Industrials Deal of the Year ($50MM to $100MM) at the 25th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Winners were announced at the Awards Gala on November 17, 2026, at the New York Athletic Club, held during The M&A Advisor's 2026 Future of Dealmaking Summit.Redpath provided financial due diligence and transaction advisory services on the deal, working alongside True North M&A.Redpath was named a finalist in ten categories across this year's awards, including Accounting/Due Diligence Firm of the Year. In addition to the Sennco transaction, which was a finalist in three categories, the firm was recognized for its work on three other transactions.“So much of what we do in financial due diligence happens behind the scenes, so it means a lot to see that work recognized on a stage like this,” said Joe Hellman, Partner and Transaction Advisory Services Lead at Redpath and Company.“Our team put a lot of care into the Sennco deal, and True North M&A was a great partner to have alongside us.”Now in its 25th year, the M&A Advisor Awards recognize leading transactions, firms, and professionals across the M&A, restructuring, and financing industries. Finalists were selected by an independent judging committee, and winners in each category were chosen from among the finalists by an independent panel of industry experts.ABOUT REDPATH AND COMPANYRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide proactive advice to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the US and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.For more information about Redpath and Company, visit RedpathCPAs.

Kayla Parker

Redpath and Company

+1 651-252-1915

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Redpath and Company Recognized for Industrials Deal of the Year at 25th Annual M&A Advisor Awards News Provided By Redpath and Company November 19, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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