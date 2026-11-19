Dr. Damon Friedman, Founder and President of SOF Missions.

SOF Missions Center of Excellence

Launched on Veterans Day, the national campaign aims to fund a permanent home for free care for veterans, service members, law enforcement, & first responders.

- Dr. Damon Friedman, Founder and President of SOF Missions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOF Missions launched #SOFMTogetherWeBuild on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with an initial fundraising goal of $100,000. The nationwide GoFundMe campaign will help advance plans for a permanent Center of Excellence in the Tampa Bay area, where veterans, active-duty service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders can receive comprehensive care at no cost.

The campaign will continue through the end of 2026 and beyond. SOF Missions is inviting individuals, businesses, and community organizations to donate and share the campaign as it works toward securing a permanent property in 2027.

Fifteen years of care and a growing need

Founded in 2011 by decorated combat veteran Dr. Damon Friedman, SOF Missions works to prevent suicide and support people living with the visible and invisible wounds of service. The organization has served more than 4,500 veterans and reports that 453 people are currently on its waitlist.

Through its Be Resilient Program, SOF Missions brings together medical professionals, mental health providers, rehabilitation specialists, and spiritual leaders to support participants' psychological, physical, social, and spiritual well-being. The program helps participants address challenges such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, moral injury, chronic pain, insomnia, and chronic stress.

SOF Missions has delivered care through leased facilities and partnerships. The planned Center of Excellence would bring medical care, rehabilitation, restorative therapies, resilience training, and community support together in a retreat-like setting. A permanent location would give participants more consistent access to these services and help SOF Missions reach more people and their families.

“Our warriors gave everything in uniform. This Center is our promise that they will never have to walk the road home alone. Whether you give $25 or $2,500, you are helping build the foundation of that promise and creating a future where every warrior has access to hope, healing, and support,” said Dr. Damon Friedman, Founder and President of SOF Missions.

A thank-you for every donor

Everyone who donates through the official GoFundMe campaign will receive a complimentary copy of Friedman's book, Special Warfare CEO: Helping Leaders Make Dynamic Impact, regardless of gift size. Published by BroadStreet Publishing in June 2026, the book draws on Friedman's military and leadership experience to explore courage, resilience, and servant leadership. It is also available through Barnes & Noble.

“As my personal thank-you, I want every donor to receive a copy of the book as a reminder that their generosity is making a difference,” Friedman added.

How to support the campaign

“We want people to understand that supporting our warriors isn't just a military issue; it's a family and community issue. Together, we can make a lasting impact,” said Theresa Irving, director of development at SOF Missions and a retired Air Force veteran.

Supporters can give through the official GoFundMe campaign and share #SOFMTogetherWeBuild with colleagues, friends, and community partners.

Donate to #SOFMTogetherWeBuild

About SOF Missions

Founded in 2011, SOF Missions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide among veterans, active-duty service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. Its Be Resilient Program provides comprehensive care at no cost, addressing psychological, physical, social, and spiritual well-being.

Visit SOF Missions.

Dayna Friedman Vice President, SOF Missions

Shield of Faith Missions Inc.

+1 910-381-6572

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