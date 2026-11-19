Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Shelly Group SE: SE 2026 A SAS has registered its amended voluntary public tender offer reflecting the comments of the FSC

19.11.2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group SE: SE 2026 A SAS has registered its amended voluntary public tender offer reflecting the comments of the FSC

Sofia / Munich, November 19, 2026 – Today, the Board of Directors of Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) (“ Shelly Group” / the“ Company”) was notified by SE 2026 A SAS (the“ Bidder”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE, that today it had registered with the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (the“ FSC”) the amendments and adjustments required by the authority to its voluntary public tender offer for the acquisition of all shares of the Company (the“ Offer”) originally submitted to the FSC on September 24, 2026. The amendments and adjustments were made in compliance with the requirements set out by the FSC in its Decision No. 664-TP of October 22, 2026 in connection with the publication of the Offer. As announced on September 24, 2026, the offer price is EUR 70.00 per share in cash. These terms and the minimum acceptance threshold of 95% remain unchanged. The amended Offer is currently still subject to approval by the FSC. The acceptance period will only commence upon publication of the Offer, as approved by the FSC. The Board of Directors of the Company will issue its reasoned opinion on the Offer in due course, within the applicable statutory time limits and in accordance with the requirements of applicable law. Accordingly, this announcement is made without expressing and shall not be construed as constituting a reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors on the Offer. As required by Bulgarian law pursuant to Article 151(4) of the Bulgarian Public Offering of Securities Act, the Company will today publish a mandatory document on its website setting out the content and material terms of the amended Offer as well as the Bidder's intentions with regard to the Company: . Further information at.

About Shelly Group Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence. Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG ), and is included in the SDAX.

Contact Investor Relations CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

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Important notice This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Shelly Group. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the offer document after its approval by the FSC. Shareholders are advised to read the offer document and the reasoned opinion of Shelly Group's Board of Directors carefully once available. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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