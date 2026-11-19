MPH Health Care AG Announces Placement Of Shares In M1 Kliniken AG
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MPH Health Care AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
MPH Health Care AG announces placement of shares in M1 Kliniken AG
19.11.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MPH Health Care AG announces placement of shares in M1 Kliniken AG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.
Berlin, 19 November 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03;“MPH”) intends to sell up to 927,755 existing no-par value bearer shares in M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8;“M1”) to institutional investors by way of a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The final placement price and the number of shares actually placed will be determined in the course of the bookbuilding process.
“With the planned placement, we aim to broaden the institutional shareholder base and enhance the tradability of the M1 share. At the same time, our continued majority shareholding underlines our long-term commitment to M1 and to the further development of the company.”
- Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH Health Care AG
Assuming full placement, MPH would continue to hold approximately 11.4 million M1 shares and would thus remain the majority shareholder. The placement will be made exclusively from MPH's existing shareholding.
M1 is the central holding within MPH's portfolio and operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand.
Transaction details
About MPH Health Care AG
MPH Health Care AG is a listed investment holding company headquartered in Berlin. Its focus is on the development and long-term value creation of equity investments, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. M1 Kliniken AG is MPH's strategic core holding.
Investor Relations
MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
...
Important Notice:
This announcement may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such publication could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this announcement or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of M1 Kliniken AG or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities offered are not and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
In member states of the European Economic Area, the placement of securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation), as amended.
In the United Kingdom, the placement of securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024, and who are persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the“Order”) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“Relevant Persons”). This announcement must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail:... 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPH Health Care AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 863 21 45 60
|Fax:
|030 / 863 21 45 69
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A289V03
|WKN:
|A289V0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900RLXP5HZXHVCT80
|EQS News ID:
|2438898
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2438898 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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