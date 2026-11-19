MENAFN - IANS) Amreli, Nov 19 (IANS) A 2-3-year-old Asiatic lion died after falling into a well on agricultural land in Jira village of Amreli district in the early hours of Thursday, taking the number of lion deaths reported in separate incidents in Amreli and neighbouring Junagadh districts within 24 hours to two.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the outskirts of Jira village in Dhari taluka, under the Dalkhaniya forest range. According to forest officials, the lion fell into a well on a farm owned by Ashok Bambharoliya.

The well had a parapet wall. In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests Mitesh Vaniya said in a statement that a Forest Department team reached the spot and retrieved the animal's carcass from the well.

A preliminary investigation and post-mortem examination established that the lion had died due to drowning. Officials said there were no indications of poaching or other suspicious activity in the incident.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, another lion died after being electrocuted on a farm in Dhanfuliya village of Vanthali taluka in Junagadh district.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests Shahidkhan Makrani, the lion came into contact with live wires installed along the boundary of an agricultural field.

The farm had an electrical control panel containing switches and equipment used to operate the electric motor.

The Forest Department's investigation found that the farm owner, Harilal Chavda, 64, had allegedly connected two wires illegally and switched on the electricity. The lion was electrocuted after coming into contact with the live wires.

A case was registered against Chavda under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and he was arrested on Thursday. He was subsequently granted bail on medical grounds.

The two incidents, involving drowning and electrocution, have resulted in the deaths of two Asiatic lions in the Saurashtra region within a day, according to forest officials.