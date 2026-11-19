MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, November 19 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday presented to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revised plans for the integrated underground road tunnel network connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the Eastern Express Highway, as well as alignment plan for the Bhayandar/Uttan–Virar corridor to establish direct connectivity between Mumbai and Vadhavan.

These projects aim to make travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) faster and more seamless.

According to MMRDA's presentation, the integrated road tunnel system spans around 31 km in one direction.

Designed with dedicated entry and exit ramps, the network aims to provide direct connectivity between the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the upcoming BKC Bullet Train station, Dharavi, BKC, Mumbai International Airport, the Western Express Highway, and the Eastern Express Highway.

Once operational, it will enable direct east-west transit alongside seamless access to BKC and the airport.

The Bhayandar/Uttan–Virar Sea Link project -- part of the broader Mumbai–Vadhavan Expressway connectivity -- had already received prior approval.

During the meeting, officials deliberated on two alternative alignment options for this corridor.

Together, these proposed corridors are expected to significantly strengthen the upcoming MMR Ring Road network and drastically cut down travel times across Mumbai, the government statement said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis earlier popularised the "Patal Lok" phrase while outlining his broader infrastructure vision for Mumbai.

He noted that nearly 60 per cent of Mumbai's vehicular traffic relies on the Western Express Highway, bringing average city speeds down to 15–20 km/h during peak hours.

His goal is to build parallel underground corridors and links where commuters can travel at speeds of up to 80 km/h, the Chief Minister said.

Alongside the newly reviewed 31-km BKC–Airport–Sea Link grid, the wider underground vision includes twin-tunnel projects such as Thane–Borivali, Mulund–Goregaon, and an underground link connecting the Eastern Freeway/Atal Setu to Girgaon Chowpatty, working in tandem with Mumbai's expanding underground Metro corridors.