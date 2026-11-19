MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 19 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the home of a tribal family in Bhamatalai Faliya in Garbada taluka of Dahod district, where he was welcomed by the family's young daughter and shared a traditional meal during the second day of his three-day visit to the district.

Patel visited the residence of Jaswantsinh Rathod, where his daughter, Pahal Rathod, welcomed the Chief Minister. During the visit, Patel interacted with villagers and listened to tribal bhajans and devotional songs.

He later shared a meal with the Rathod family, which included traditional tribal dishes such as makai rotlo (maize flatbread), urad dal, roti and chana bhaji.

He also spent time interacting with the family members after the meal.

The visit was part of Patel's interactions with residents of Dahod's tribal belt during his 72-hour tour, which has included visits to villages, religious sites and public facilities, besides meetings with district officials to review development work.

Earlier on Thursday, Patel visited the ancient Baba Dev shrine at Bhuvero village, situated in the forests of Ratanmahal in Dhanpur taluka, and offered prayers.

The shrine is an important religious and cultural site for the tribal community, which worships Baba Dev as the guardian deity of villages and seeks blessings for good rainfall, agricultural prosperity and family well-being.

He also interacted with villagers at the shrine and visited stalls set up by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which displayed natural farming produce, baskets made from date palm leaves, herbal soaps and traditional bows and arrows.

During his journey from the Ratanmahal Project area to Garbada, the Chief Minister made an unscheduled stop at Pipargota village and visited the home of tribal farmer Bakulbhai Vakhal.

He enquired about the family's livelihood, maize cultivation and children's education. He also visited the village's Nand Ghar-Anganwadi Centre, where he reviewed nutritional arrangements and interacted with children and Anganwadi workers.

Patel also held a review meeting with district officials at the Forest Department hall in Ratanmahal to discuss ongoing development works and plans.

At the Garbada Taluka Panchayat office, he heard public representations and directed officials to take necessary action.

The Chief Minister's three-day visit is aimed at reviewing development initiatives and interacting with residents in the tribal region of Dahod.