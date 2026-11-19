MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander, who on Thursday posted a new video made using pictures clicked at his wedding with Kavya Maran in Greece, has called it "My favourite kind of magic."

The music director took to his social media timelines on Thursday to post a brief video clip that showed a series of pictures of the happy couple at their wedding. Posting the video, which had his hit single 'Avalukena' playing in the background, Anirudh wrote, "My favourite kind of magic."

For the unaware, Anirudh and Kavya Maran, who is also the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, returned to Chennai on Saturday after their wedding in Greece, which was held on November 11 this year.

The wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period, had been the cynosure of all eyes as distinguished guests for the wedding were flown to the venue.

Anirudh, who had posted pictures of his wedding, on social media soon after the ceremony, had said, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth, Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among those present at the wedding.

Sun Pictures, the production house of Kalanidhi Maran, had taken to its timeline to share moments captured during the star-studded wedding. The production house had wished the couple saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding! #KAVIYAandANIRUDH."

The news of the music director's wedding was first officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's office which had put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The post put out by the Telangana CM's office read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."