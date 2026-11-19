MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police have made a shocking revelation in connection with the discovery of a man's body along the roadside in Bardod village.

According to the police, the victim's wife was allegedly involved in plotting his murder.

She reportedly took out an LIC insurance policy on her husband's name before conspiring with her lover and his associate to eliminate him.

In an attempt to make the murder appear to be a road accident, the accused allegedly placed the victim's body on a motorcycle and abandoned it by the roadside, a short distance from the Bardod toll plaza.

Police have arrested the wife, her alleged lover and his aide in connection with the case.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satveer Singh said the deceased was identified as Satish Saini, alias Leelaram, a resident of Ladkhani Mohalla in Bardod.

His body was found on November 11 near Veermati Hotel on the Alwar-Behror highway.

Satish worked as a labourer and was also engaged in construction centering work.

According to the police investigation, Satish's wife, Rekha Saini, was allegedly involved in a relationship with Rajesh, alias Raju Mistri, who operates a private vehicle garage along the highway in Behror.

Police said that Satish had become an obstacle to their relationship, prompting the two to allegedly hatch a conspiracy to murder him.

Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh shares details of the murder case that had initially remained unsolved.

According to the police, Satish was lured to Khanpura agricultural farm in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, where Rajesh and his aide Shamsher, also known as Shiva or Shivam, were present.

Shamsher reportedly worked at the same farm.

The two men allegedly attacked Satish several times with a hammer. After killing him, they placed his body between them on a motorcycle, transported it to Bardod and abandoned it near Veermati Hotel before fleeing the spot.

Police suspect that the accused deliberately staged the incident as a road accident to facilitate an insurance claim and obtain the policy benefits.

The Sadar police station registered a case following a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Mukesh Saini, and launched an investigation.

During the initial examination, police noticed injuries to the victim's head.

The presence of kadbi (crop stalks) on the body also raised suspicion, prompting investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the death more closely.

Police subsequently analysed footage from around 60 CCTV cameras installed at and around the crime scene and along the surrounding routes.

The footage reportedly showed two suspects transporting a body on a motorcycle.

Following this crucial lead, police detained Rajesh, alias Raju Mistri, and Shamsher, alias Shiva/Shivam, for questioning.

According to the police, Rajesh confessed during interrogation to his involvement in the murder conspiracy and disclosed details of the crime.

Subsequently, all three accused were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Rekha Saini, wife of the deceased, Rajesh alias Raju Mistri (34), a resident of Padmada Khurd, under the jurisdiction of Mundawar police station and Shamsher alias Shiva/Shivam (27), a resident of Fatehganj East in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Rekha was living in a house in Bansur, while her husband, Satish, resided in Bardod.

Further investigation is underway to establish all aspects of the conspiracy, including the alleged insurance motive and the roles played by the accused.