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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026 – SolarWinds, a leading provider of AI-powered observability, incident response, database management and ITSM software, will bring“Evolved IT at Your Command” to GITEX Global 2026 with AviorTM, a goal-oriented AI for IT operations. Avior helps IT teams focus AI on the outcomes that matter, with clear guardrails and transparency into the actions it takes, making trust in AI central to how it works. The showcase will also feature the SolarWinds® observability, IT service management, incident response, and database management portfolio, all available to see on Stand H19-D10, Hall S19.

“Across the region, IT teams are under pressure to keep critical services running, as their environments grow more complex, often with the same resources,” said Abdul Rehman Tariq Butt, Senior Regional Director, META, SolarWinds.“At GITEX, we'll show how SolarWinds helps teams see what's happening across their infrastructure, pinpoint the cause of disruptions and restore services faster. With Avior, teams can direct AI towards the operational goals that matter to them, while staying in control of how it's used. That's what 'Evolved IT at Your Command' means in practice.”

Through scheduled group demonstrations of Avior, SolarWinds will show how IT teams can define objectives, establish guardrails, and direct AI towards measurable outcomes. Combining intelligent reasoning, automation, and guided execution, Avior helps teams investigate issues faster and streamline workflows, while maintaining transparency and control. These capabilities address key priorities for government, regulated industries, and organisations managing critical infrastructure.

Alongside Avior, the company's solutions engineers will deliver on-demand demonstrations across observability, IT service management, incident response, and database management, showing how SolarWinds helps teams manage complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Attendees can also book“Meet an Expert” sessions to explore specific operational challenges and discuss how these capabilities could support their organisations.

Cullen Childress, Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer for SolarWinds, will lead the company's executive delegation to GITEX Global 2026, underscoring the importance of the event and the region. On December 9 at the AI Falcon Stage, Childress will spotlight Avior in a talk on goal-oriented agentic AI. As he leads SolarWinds and shapes its product roadmap, Childress will discuss how the company built Avior for IT teams managing mission-critical environments, and how its goal-oriented control loop lets teams direct AI towards measurable outcomes while retaining human oversight and keeping production systems available and secure. Joining him at GITEX will be Andre Cuenin, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer; James Kessinger, GVP, Demand Generation; Eric Bauer, VP, Solutions Engineering and Enablement; and Laurent Delattre, GVP, Sales.

SolarWinds is participating as the company continues to expand its regional business, with a growing team across offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Through 2026, observability and database solutions have driven double-digit revenue growth for the company in the region, while IT service management and AI are increasingly part of customer discussions. SolarWinds continues to pursue a channel-first strategy, developing regional expertise through a growing base of certified Advanced and Elite partners.

About SolarWinds:

SolarWinds is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-with a comprehensive and unified view of today's modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to address customers' needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.