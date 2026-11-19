MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 19 (IANS) Indian World No. 38 Velavan Senthilkumar won the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament in Doha on Thursday, defeating Swiss world No. 17 and top seed Dimitri Steinmann in a five-game thriller.

In what was his 17th PSA Tour final, second seed Senthilkumar rallied from 2-1 down to clinch his third Copper-level crown of the year and 13th Tour title of his career with a 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9 victory.

Senthilkumar, who reached the quarterfinals of the London Open earlier this month, beat the Malaysian World No. 85 Ameeshenraj Chandaran, 11-8, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9 in the semifinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.

In an entertaining match between India's Senthilkumar, who won two Copper-level titles this year, and Malaysia's Chandaran, the first two games followed a similar pattern, with Senthilkumar taking an early lead and maintaining his advantage to close the games out. He won both 11-8 to take a 2-0 lead in the match and place one foot in the final.

Chandaran put up a strong fight and started to produce some of his best squash in game three to breathe more life into the contest. The Malaysian led 9-5, but had to fend off a comeback from Senthilkumar to seal the game 14-12, saving two match balls in the process.

The fourth game was nip and tuck with neither able to pull away on the scoreboard. Senthilkumar moved ahead to 10-9, earning another match ball. He only needed one this time, taking the game 11-9 and earning a spot in a third Copper event final this season.

No.1 seed Steinmann was first to book his spot in the final, defeating South Africa's Dewald van Niekerk in straight games. After scoring the opener 11-6, Steinmann was forced to recover from 10-7 in game two, eventually taking it 13-11 to move into a 2-0 lead. The No.6 seed also held a lead in game three but couldn't convert the 7-4 lead, eventually losing 11-8.

Earlier, Senthilkumar moved into the semifinals with a straight-games victory over Egypt's Omar Said at the QSF 3 PSA Copper 2026 squash tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Second seed Senthilkumar, who won two PSA Copper-level titles this year, beat his fifth-seeded opponent 11-9, 11-1, 13-11 in the quarterfinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.