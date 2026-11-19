MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Online course led by Martyn's Law specialist Jodie Read, founder of The Protect Alliance (UK), offers 3 CPD hours and a 30-minute one-to-one consultation for each organisation that attends

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "What is Martyn's Law - and what does it mean for your organisation? (Mar 16, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“What is Martyn's Law - and what does it mean for your organisation?”, an online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on March 16, 2027. The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, known as Martyn's Law, will come into effect in 2027. It will affect certain venues and events where large numbers of people gather. This course works systematically through the requirements of the law and what they mean for organisations preparing to comply.

Key Event Facts



Course: What is Martyn's Law - and what does it mean for your organisation?

Date: March 16, 2027

Time: 13:30-17:00 GMT

Format: Live online

CPD: 3 hours

Included: A 30-minute one-to-one consultation with the speaker after the course, for each organisation represented Speaker: Jodie Read, Managing Director, Penarth Management Limited

Background

Martyn's Law is named after Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack. The legislation places new public safety and security obligations on organisations responsible for qualifying venues and events.

What the Course Covers

The course helps attendees understand the principles of Martyn's Law and work through its requirements step by step. It focuses on proportionate, practical approaches to public safety and security, so organisations can judge what the law means for their own premises and events.

Why You Should Attend



Understand the principles and requirements of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025

Assess what Martyn's Law means for your organisation before it comes into effect in 2027

Explore proportionate, practical approaches to public safety and security

Discuss your organisation's specific situation in a 30-minute one-to-one consultation with the speaker Earn 3 CPD hours

Who Should Attend

Professionals responsible for:



Health and safety

Site security

Information security

Facilities management Compliance management

Featured Speaker

Jodie Read, Managing Director, Penarth Management Limited, and a specialist Martyn's Law adviser. She joined Penarth Management as a consultant in 2000 and became Managing Director in 2006. Her work covers compliance consultancy and training in quality, environmental, health and safety, information security and business continuity. She founded The Protect Alliance (UK) following the Manchester Arena Public Inquiry.

With Martyn's Law coming into effect in 2027, the March 16 course gives organisations time to understand their obligations and plan their response. Professionals responsible for venue safety, security and compliance can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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