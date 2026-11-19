MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-day online intensive led by commercial and technology lawyer Mark Weston of Weston Legal offers 18 CPD hours on contract interpretation and formation, liability clauses, risk allocation, boilerplate and cross-border dispute resolution

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "From Essential to Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation - 3-Day Intensive (Dec 8th - Dec 10th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“From Essential to Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation - 3-Day Intensive”, an online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on December 8-10, 2026. Well-drafted commercial contracts are legal tools that secure an organisation's interests. This modular, practical course gives participants a comprehensive portfolio of tips and techniques to manage risk and strengthen legal certainty, with each section building on the last.

Key Event Facts



Course: From Essential to Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation - 3-Day Intensive

Dates: December 8-10, 2026

Time: 09:30-16:30 GMT

Format: Live online, interactive (cameras on)

CPD: 18 hours Speaker: Mark Weston, Weston Legal

What the Course Covers

The course combines theory with practical drafting exercises, interactive case studies and peer discussion. It begins with the legal principles of contract interpretation, the differences between civil and common law drafting styles, and how courts treat ambiguity. Participants examine classical and modern contract formation, and how to avoid forming a contract unintentionally during negotiations.

The programme then turns to precise drafting language, including the use of“shall”,“will” and“endeavours”, and the distinctions between warranties, representations and indemnities. It covers limitation and exclusion of liability, the risk allocation spectrum, and implied, express and standard terms. Further sessions address assignment, novation and third-party rights; payment terms, interest and remedies; entire agreement clauses; and a functional approach to boilerplate. The course also covers governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution in cross-border contracts.

Why You Should Attend



Apply the legal principles courts use to interpret contracts and resolve ambiguity

Avoid forming a contract unintentionally during negotiation

Draft precise obligations, warranties, representations and indemnities

Allocate risk effectively through limitation and exclusion of liability clauses Use boilerplate, governing law and jurisdiction clauses strategically in cross-border deals, while earning 18 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



In-house counsel and private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement and supply chain professionals

Project managers and business development executives

Compliance officers and risk managers Anyone who reviews, interprets or negotiates contract terms

Featured Speaker

Mark Weston, founder of Weston Legal and consultant to Hill Dickinson LLP, where he was previously a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. He was earlier a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and practised at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago, with secondments to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He is the author of the Legal Practice Companion, editor of the IP and Media Law Companion, and has tutored at University College London.

The intensive takes place on December 8-10, 2026, less than a month away. Professionals who draft, review or negotiate commercial contracts can review the programme and their register through Research and Markets at

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