MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event features a special screening of The New Gold Standard, a documentary highlighting GATC Health and the scientific shift toward New Approach Methodologies and reduced reliance on animal testing

GATC's Tyrone Lam, CBO, joined representatives from NIH, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Hesperos, and others for a post-screening discussion following opening remarks from Senators Cory Booker and Rand Paul

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health today announced its participation in a bipartisan Capitol Hill panel discussion on New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and the future of human-relevant drug development, held in conjunction with a special U.S. Capitol screening of The New Gold Standard: Cutting Edge Science That's Replacing Animal Testing. Featuring GATC Health, the documentary examines the emergence of human-relevant technologies that are transforming how medicines are discovered, tested, and developed.

Hosted on November 18 at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, the screening and panel event was presented by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Toxicology Policy Laboratory, and co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who delivered opening remarks.

In their opening remarks, Senators Booker and Paul emphasized that reducing reliance on animal testing and improving the safety and efficacy of medicines are complementary goals. Both pointed to advances in human-relevant methods as an opportunity to modernize drug development and move toward a system without animal testing. A peer-reviewed analysis estimated that nearly 80 million animals were used in scientific procedures worldwide in 2015.1

Produced by award-winning filmmaker Steven Latham, The New Gold Standard examines the scientific, regulatory and policy transition toward technologies designed to more directly model human biology while reducing reliance on animal testing. GATC Health is featured in a dedicated segment of the documentary highlighting its work in artificial intelligence-based computational modeling as emerging New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for drug development.

Following the screening, Tyrone Lam, GATC Chief Business Officer joined Warren Casey, Ph.D., Director of the Office of Research Innovation, Validation, and Application (ORIVA) at National Institutes of Health (NIH), Johns Hopkins' Dr. Paul Locke; Hesperos' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Hickman; The New Gold Standard filmmaker Steven Latham; Mihael Polymeropoulos, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and journalist Melanie Kaplan, for a discussion on the potential for NAMs to improve drug development and the scientific, regulatory and institutional barriers that remain to broader adoption.

Panelists discussed the potential for NAMs not only to reduce reliance on animal testing, but also to lower development costs, shorten timelines and make it more feasible to advance medicines in areas such as rare disease. They identified regulatory adoption and longstanding institutional practices as key barriers to broader uptake, emphasizing that greater awareness, validation and regulatory clarity will be critical to translating growing scientific and bipartisan policy support into routine drug development practice.

“A few years ago, a discussion like this would have been about whether AI models and organ chips were ready for real drug work. Now the more useful question is how they fit together,” said Jayson Uffens, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of GATC Health.“Nobody is going to make a development decision on one method alone. An AI prediction is worth a lot more once it has been tested it on human cells, and a chip result is easier to trust when a model tells a developer what to expect going in. That's the work we're doing now, and seeing both parties make room for this discussion on Capitol Hill shows that the field has matured.”

The Capitol Hill discussion comes shortly after GATC Health and Hesperos announced a strategic collaboration designed to put that concept into practice. The companies are combining GATC's Operon® AI platform with Hesperos' Human-on-a-Chip® systems to develop an integrated NAMs workflow that pairs in silico prediction with functional testing in interconnected human cellular models.

The collaboration will begin with GATC-1021, GATC's non-opioid drug candidate in development for opioid use disorder. Operon will model the candidate's predicted biological activity, off-target effects and responses across relevant systems, while Hesperos will test those predictions using human neural, cardiac and hepatic cellular models. Data from the program are intended to contribute to the nonclinical evidence supporting GATC's planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application and provide a real-world case study of how complementary NAM technologies can be integrated within drug development.

“Congressional support of NAMs is foundational for their continued adoption across the federal research and regulatory landscape,” stated GATC's Tyrone Lam.“Our invitation to this event highlights GATC's active role in advancing NAMs and bringing human-relevant, AI-enabled evidence into discussions with stakeholders across the NIH, FDA, and the broader drug development community. The work we are undertaking with our opioid use disorder candidate aims to demonstrate how these approaches can be integrated into a real development program, and if successful, a practical and replicable framework for future IND submissions.”

The congressional presentation comes amid growing federal momentum behind NAMs and human-based research. FDA has taken a series of steps to expand the appropriate use of non-animal methods in drug development, while NIH has increased investment in human-based research technologies and established ORIVA to coordinate efforts to develop, validate and expand adoption of approaches including tissue chips, organoids and computational models.

About The New Gold Standard

The New Gold Standard: Cutting Edge Science That's Replacing Animal Testing is a feature documentary produced by Steven Latham Productions and narrated and executive produced by Maggie Q. The film examines the emergence of human-based research technologies and the scientific, regulatory, ethical and economic questions surrounding the transition toward research approaches designed to better reflect human biology. The documentary is expected to become available for streaming in early 2027.

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a tech-bio company revolutionizing drug discovery and development by simulating complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 91% specificity and 86% sensitivity. Trusted by the world's largest insurance marketplace, biopharma, researchers, and investment partners, GATC Health's risk prediction product, the Derisq® AI report, accurately assesses and predicts drug candidate safety, efficacy, and non-obvious side effects prior to the commitment of development capital. GATC Health's AI platform, Operon®, is generative, creating intellectual property, extending pipelines, and optimizing assets. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC Health accelerates breakthroughs and reduces costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit .

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1 Taylor K, Rego Alvarez L. An Estimate of the Number of Animals Used for Scientific Purposes Worldwide in 2015. Alternatives to Laboratory Animals. 2019;47(5–6):196–213. doi:10.1177/0261192919899853.