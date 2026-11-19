MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment technology company Yeahka Limited (9923.HK) signed a cooperation agreement with global payments technology company Mastercard during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026. The two companies will collaborate to explore AI agent-driven commerce, focusing on practical applications of AI agents in product discovery, transaction initiation and payment processing.









Under the planned collaboration, the two companies will focus on integrating agentic payment capabilities with merchant and product services, exploring how to connect the entire transaction process, from product discovery and selection to order placement and payment.



On the payment side, Mastercard App plans to integrate AI agent payment services provided by YeahPay, Yeahka's international payments brand. YeahPay will provide payment and related transaction processing capabilities for Agent Pay transactions initiated through Mastercard App.



On the merchant services side, the companies plan to connect merchant and product resources from Fushi Tech, a subsidiary of Yeahka, enabling AI agents to access merchant information, retrieve product and service details, and initiate transactions based on consumer needs.



The collaboration will also use specific consumer scenarios to demonstrate how agent-driven transactions work. Consumers will be able to express their shopping needs to an AI agent through natural language, allowing the agent to search for products, retrieve information, make selections and, with user authorisation, initiate orders and payments.



Unlike traditional online shopping, where consumers typically navigate multiple pages to search, compare and pay for products, agentic commerce seeks to bring these steps together into a conversational experience. The collaboration will focus on validating how AI agents interact with merchant and product information, order management systems and payment services.



Take buying a cup of coffee as an example. A consumer could simply tell an AI agent within Mastercard App what they would like to purchase. The agent would then search for nearby merchants based on the user's location and display available products, prices and specifications.



The consumer could then use natural language to select their preferred cup size, extraction method, roast level and coffee bean variety. Once the selection is confirmed, the AI agent would generate an order and invoke YeahPay's payment services to process the transaction following user authorisation. The entire journey, from product discovery to payment, could take place within a single conversation, without the need to switch between multiple apps.



Mastercard has been advancing its capabilities in AI agent-driven payments in recent years. The company introduced Mastercard Agent Pay as part of its efforts to develop payment infrastructure and security mechanisms for commercial transactions initiated by AI agents.



Yeahka has also been integrating AI into its payment and merchant services businesses. Its international payments brand, YeahPay, provides payment services to overseas markets, while Fushi Tech offers digital solutions for merchant operations. The company is gradually extending AI agent capabilities into areas such as customer enquiries, product recommendations, order creation and payments.



YeahPay has made its AI agent payment SDK and related technical documentation available on its official website, enabling developers to follow the integration guidelines to access and use its AI agent and payment capabilities.



By bringing together their respective capabilities in agentic commerce, payment processing and merchant services, Yeahka and Mastercard aim to explore practical approaches to AI agent-driven transactions through real-world use cases, laying the groundwork for the further development and expansion of related services.

About Yeahka



Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform, dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020 under stock code 9923.HK. Yeahka serves approximately 9.2 million merchants and nearly 1 billion consumers.



About YeahPay



YeahPay is the international payment brand of Yeahka, offering secure, seamless, and efficient digital financial services to global clients, spanning global acquiring, global collection, foreign exchange, global remittance, and beyond. It onboards and acquires for merchants across seven markets, supporting multi-currency processing, local payment methods, and integration options from payment links to ecommerce plugins and platform onboarding.

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