MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singapore FinTech Festival is taking place from November 18 to 20, 2026. During the event, Yeahka (9923.HK) and global payments technology company Mastercard signed a cooperation agreement to explore AI agent-driven commerce. The two companies also demonstrated an Agent Pay use case at the exhibition, showing how consumers can search for products, make selections, place orders and complete payments through a single AI-powered conversation.

How a Cup of Bubble Tea Can Be Purchased Through an AI Conversation



As AI agents begin carrying out purchasing tasks on behalf of consumers, two capabilities are essential to completing a transaction: finding the right merchants and retrieving accurate product information, and securely processing payments once the consumer has given the necessary authorisation.



The collaboration brings together the payment capabilities of YeahPay, Yeahka's international payments brand, and the merchant service resources of Fushi Tech, another Yeahka subsidiary, to explore how AI agents can be applied to real-world consumer transactions.



Under this arrangement, the Mastercard App serves as the interface through which consumers interact with an AI agent. It integrates YeahPay's AI agent payment service, with YeahPay providing payment processing and related transaction capabilities. Fushi Tech, meanwhile, provides merchant and product services that enable AI agents to search for merchants, retrieve product information and initiate orders.



At the exhibition, Yeahka demonstrated how these capabilities work together to complete a purchase, using a bubble tea order as an example.



A consumer can simply tell the AI agent in the Mastercard App, "Find a bubble tea shop nearby and order me a drink." The agent then accesses Fushi Tech's merchant services to identify nearby stores based on the consumer's location and presents relevant merchants and product information.



Once a suitable store has been found, the consumer can continue the conversation to select a product. The AI agent can retrieve details such as drink varieties, prices, sizes and toppings, and match the available options to the consumer's preferences.



For example, if the consumer requests "a large bubble tea with 30% sugar and less ice," the agent can select the appropriate product based on those preferences and generate an order.



At the payment stage, the AI agent presents the order details, including the selected product, specifications and total amount. Once the consumer confirms the order, the agent initiates the transaction through YeahPay's payment service. The payment is then processed following the required user authorisation and security checks, with the transaction result returned to the consumer. The merchant receives the order and proceeds with preparation and fulfilment through its existing workflow.



The entire process, from finding a nearby store and selecting a drink to confirming an order and completing payment, can take place within a single AI conversation, without the consumer having to switch repeatedly between merchant apps and payment pages.



The demonstration also illustrates how different services work together behind an AI agent transaction. Fushi Tech connects AI agents with merchant and product information, enabling them to identify products that match consumer needs. YeahPay handles payment processing, allowing product selection, order creation and payment to operate as a connected transaction flow.



For merchants, this model also creates a new channel for reaching consumers, allowing their products and services to be matched directly with purchasing requests made through AI agents.



From Conversation to Transaction Execution: New Demands on Payment Infrastructure



As AI agents move beyond product recommendations to participate directly in ordering and payment, the transaction process is beginning to change. When an agent initiates a transaction on behalf of a consumer, verifying the agent's identity, confirming user authorisation and ensuring the security of payment instructions become important requirements for the practical adoption of Agent Pay.



David Tay, Global Vice President of YeahPay, previously shared his views on the evolution of AI-driven commerce at MAG Payments Summit Singapore.



According to Tay, the development of AI commerce can broadly be divided into three stages. In the first stage, AI primarily recommends products, while consumers make purchases and complete payments themselves. In the second, product discovery, ordering and payment become increasingly integrated into a single conversation, although each transaction still requires user confirmation. At a more advanced stage, AI agents may be able to execute purchasing tasks autonomously within predefined limits authorised by users.



This evolution places greater demands on payment infrastructure.



Tay noted that when product discovery, enquiries and ordering can all take place within the same conversation, payment should become a natural part of the transaction journey rather than a separate step requiring users to navigate to another page or platform.



As AI agents begin executing transactions on behalf of users, payment systems will also need verifiable agent identities and secure delegated authorisation mechanisms to ensure that transactions are carried out within clearly defined permissions.



To address these emerging requirements, YeahPay is exploring payment protocols, identity verification and delegated authorisation mechanisms designed for AI agents. The company has also been working with international financial institutions on related proof-of-concept projects.



The collaboration with Mastercard extends these efforts into a practical consumer scenario. By integrating the AI agent interface of the Mastercard App, Fushi Tech's merchant and product services, and YeahPay's payment processing capabilities, the two companies demonstrated how an AI agent can move from understanding a consumer's purchasing request to completing a transaction.



As AI agents gradually evolve from assisting purchasing decisions to executing transactions, effective access to merchant and product information, transaction authorisation and payment security will become increasingly important to their wider adoption.



YeahPay has made its AI agent payment SDK and related technical documentation available on its official website, enabling developers to follow the integration guidelines to access and use its AI agent and payment capabilities.



The demonstration at the Singapore FinTech Festival provides a practical example of how AI-powered interactions can be connected with the systems that support commercial transactions.



About Yeahka



Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform, dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020 under stock code 9923.HK. Yeahka serves approximately 9.2 million merchants and nearly 1 billion consumers.



About YeahPay



YeahPay is the international payment brand of Yeahka, offering secure, seamless, and efficient digital financial services to global clients, spanning global acquiring, global collection, foreign exchange, global remittance, and beyond. It onboards and acquires for merchants across seven markets, supporting multi-currency processing, local payment methods, and integration options from payment links to ecommerce plugins and platform onboarding.

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