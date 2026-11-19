A leader with more than a decade of Fortune 500 and AmLaw 200 client relationships joins to put the firm's expert bench in front of the matters that need it.

- Dan Regard, CEO and Founder, iDSWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --iDS has appointed Jason Atchley as Senior Managing Director and a member of its Managing Director's team.Jason brings with him more than a decade of advising clients across disputes, investigations, and forensic technology for Fortune 500 corporations and AmLaw 200 firms.The predominant source of evidence today is digital, and AI is changing how it is searched and sorted. Neither change who has to explain it. iDS places experts between the data and the decision, and Jason will work with corporations and law firms to bring them to the matter.“We are building iDS into more than a home of experts. We are building a place where lawyers partner with us to illuminate evidence,” said Dan Regard, CEO and Founder of iDS.“There is more data than ever, and it arrives like a tsunami. The job is to get clients to a decision with closure, not exhaustion. Jason has spent his career with the executives and lawyers who carry these matters, and he will help us continue to build those partnerships.”Prior to joining iDS, Jason built and led teams at a global consultancy in data analytics, eDiscovery, digital forensics, legal operations, investigations, cybersecurity, litigation support, and artificial intelligence. Earlier, he held leadership roles at legal technology and eDiscovery service providers.“Clients rarely come to us with a textbook problem. They bring complex data, an unforgiving deadline, and high-stakes risk that demands an answer they can defend under scrutiny,” said Jason Atchley, Senior Managing Director at iDS.“iDS has assembled the caliber of creative thinkers, industry veterans, and technical experts who thrive on building bespoke, practical solutions from the ground up, and I'm thrilled to bring that problem-solving expertise to our clients when it matters most.”For more on Jason Atchley and the experts available through iDS, visit idsinc.##iDS is an expert-led consulting firm that helps organizations uncover, validate, and interpret digital evidence in high-stakes disputes, investigations, and regulatory matters. The firm supports engagements across discovery, merits, and damages, delivering disciplined analysis and defensible conclusions that withstand scrutiny.Built on a coordinated bench of experts and supported by structured institutional infrastructure, iDS transforms complex digital records into clarity that strengthens strategy and reduces uncertainty. As disputes become increasingly data-led and AI-influenced, iDS ensures that interpretation remains grounded in expert judgment.Truth Through Data. Where expertise leads, defensible outcomes follow.

Elizabeth Rivers

iDiscovery Solutions

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iDS Appoints Jason Atchley Senior Managing Director News Provided By brandRUSSO November 19, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law



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