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Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

The Business Research Company's Companion Animal Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The companion animal diagnostics sector has seen significant growth recently, driven by an increasing focus on pet health and wellness. With more people adopting pets and investing in their care, the demand for advanced diagnostic tools and services continues to rise. This overview explores the market's current size, growth projections, key drivers, regional dynamics, and evolving trends shaping its future.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Growth Projections

The companion animal diagnostics market has expanded rapidly over recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2025 to $3.74 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be linked to factors such as the rising number of pet owners, higher spending on pet healthcare, growth in veterinary diagnostic labs, greater awareness about preventive care, and the availability of cutting-edge veterinary testing technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $5.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. The forecasted expansion is driven by growing demand for personalized veterinary treatments, increased adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics, the rise of home-based pet testing solutions, substantial investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and a heightened emphasis on early disease detection in pets. Prominent trends during this period include wider use of point-of-care testing, expanded application of molecular diagnostics, integration of digital diagnostic platforms, growth in preventive pet health screening, and a focus on rapid and accurate diagnostic results.

Understanding the Scope of Companion Animal Diagnostics

Companion animal diagnostics covers a broad array of testing and diagnostic methods aimed at identifying and managing health issues in pets like dogs and cats. These services range from blood tests and imaging techniques to specialized assays designed for early illness detection and precise health monitoring. The availability of these diagnostics enables veterinarians to offer tailored treatment plans that improve health outcomes and enhance the quality of care for pets.

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Rising Number of Pet Owners as a Key Growth Catalyst

One of the main factors fueling market growth is the increasing population of pet owners worldwide. Pet ownership has surged as more people recognize the emotional and health benefits of having animals and gain access to a wider variety of pet-related products and services. Companion animal diagnostics play a crucial role by delivering essential health insights and early detection of diseases, helping owners provide timely and effective medical attention.

For instance, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), a prominent nonprofit trade group in the US pet industry, reported that approximately 94 million US households owned at least one pet in 2024, up from 82 million in 2023. Additionally, around 18.8 million (20%) of these pet-owning households were led by Generation Z, marking a 43.5% increase in Gen Z's share compared to the previous year. This demographic trend highlights how the growing base of pet owners is significantly boosting the companion animal diagnostics market.

Regional Leaders in the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the companion animal diagnostics market, supported by advanced veterinary infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, fueled by rising pet adoption, expanding veterinary services, and increasing awareness regarding pet health.

The comprehensive market report covers key geographic zones, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Comprehensive Report on the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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