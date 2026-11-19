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Community Oncology Services Market

The Business Research Company's Oncology Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The community oncology services sector plays a vital role in delivering cancer care close to patients' homes, offering convenient and comprehensive treatment options. As cancer rates rise globally, this market is experiencing notable growth driven by advances in localized care and improved access to outpatient services. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and the evolving trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

Community Oncology Services Market Size and Expected Growth

The community oncology services market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $54.25 billion in 2025 to $58.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This historical growth stems from the establishment of more local oncology clinics, the rising incidence of cancer cases, broader availability of chemotherapy treatments, outpatient cancer care options, and enhancements in cancer screening programs. Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow further, reaching $79.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors driving this projected increase include greater adoption of precision oncology, rising preference for localized cancer treatment, expansion of tele-oncology, integration of genomic diagnostics, and a stronger emphasis on value-based care models. Key trends shaping the market involve the growth of community-based cancer care frameworks, personalized treatment approaches, wider use of digital patient management tools, increased outpatient oncology services, and enhanced focus on supportive and palliative care.

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Defining Community Oncology Services and Their Role

Community oncology services refer to specialized cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management that take place within local healthcare settings such as clinics and community practices. These services aim to provide accessible, patient-centered care that is tailored to individual needs, including coordinated treatment plans and supportive care measures. By delivering oncology care in community environments, these services help improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing the inconvenience and burden of traveling to distant medical centers.

Rising Cancer Prevalence as a Driving Force for Market Growth

One of the primary factors fueling expansion in the community oncology services market is the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cancer prevalence measures the total number of people living with cancer, including new and existing cases within a population at a given time. This rise is largely due to an aging global population, as age is the most significant risk factor for cancer development. Most cancer diagnoses occur in individuals over 65 years old, and as life expectancy rises, so does the number of cancer patients. This growing patient base requires more accessible outpatient cancer care facilities offering chemotherapy, radiation, diagnostics, and supportive therapies close to home. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization forecasted that by 2050, there will be over 35 million new cancer cases annually-a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022-highlighting the urgent need for expanded community oncology services.

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Community Oncology Market's Regional Breakdown and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the community oncology services market, reflecting well-established healthcare infrastructure and high demand for cancer care. Western Europe ranked as the second largest market region. The global market analysis also includes important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional developments and opportunities in community oncology care.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Community Oncology Services Market Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 7.9% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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