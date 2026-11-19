Hands-on helical installation training with an FnD Piers crew.

A one-day, hands-on course at the company's Aurora, Texas shop teaches pool excavation crews to set helical piers on their own projects.

- Bill Vaughan, CEO and Co-Owner of FnD Piers

AURORA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FnD Piers has opened its one-day helical installation training to pool excavation contractors, giving excavation crews a way to install helical piers on their own pool projects instead of scheduling a separate pier subcontractor. The hands-on course is held at the company's shop in Aurora, Texas, where FnD Piers manufactures helical piers for commercial and new construction projects.

Pool construction on expansive clay soil and sloped lots can call for piers beneath the pool shell. When that pier work goes to another company, the excavation crew and the pool builder wait on a third schedule before the project can move on to steel, plumbing and concrete. Training the excavation crew to set the piers removes that handoff.

At least two local excavation crews have completed the training and now install piers on their own projects. Contractor interest also shows up in the company's own records: in October, four of the seven contractors who finished the online project-planning steps on FnD Piers' website, a short video followed by a request form, selected installer training as their next step.

"Pool excavators already have the machines and the people; the piers are the one part of the job they have been handing to someone else," said Bill Vaughan, CEO and Co-Owner of FnD Piers. "When the crew that digs the hole can set the piers that same day, the builder's schedule depends on one less company. The point of the training is to make sure they understand torque and load well enough to get it right on every pier."

The training walks crew leads through the full helical pier installation workflow, including torque requirements and load capacity, explained in plain terms. Participants learn to install piers with equipment many excavation contractors already operate, such as skid steers, mini excavators and excavators. After the course, FnD Piers delivers piers to the job site and keeps its installation team available by phone for questions that come up in the field.

Each installation still follows the pier layout, depth and load requirements set by the project's engineer. The course centers on reaching the installation torque those requirements call for, because installation torque is the field measurement the industry uses to estimate a helical pier's capacity, with load testing added where the engineer requires it. As a helical pier manufacturer that also runs its own installation crews, FnD Piers teaches the same procedures its field teams use on commercial jobs.

"The mistake we see most is a crew stopping a pier because it reached the depth on the plan instead of the torque the engineer asked for," Vaughan said. "Depth tells you where the pier is. Torque tells you what it will hold, and that is the number every crew lead should leave the training understanding."

FnD Piers manufactures helical piers in its own shop and installs them with its own crews and equipment for commercial and new construction projects across Texas and surrounding states. Based in Aurora, Texas, the company also sells piers and caps to contractors who install their own, trains installers, and works with structural engineers on commercial foundation repair and midstream energy projects.

Bill Vaughan

FnD Piers

+1 8174027113

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FnD Piers Opens Helical Installation Training to Pool Excavation Contractors News Provided By Groundbreaker Marketing November 19, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.