MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New capability tracks what employees' coding agents spend, flags runaway token use and enforces one budget per person across every agent

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manifold Security, the agentic security company protecting organisations from the risks created by AI agents, today launches Cost and Usage. The new feature shows what those agents cost and flags unusual changes in usage, which can be an early indicator of risk. It also lets security teams set budgets as policy.

The launch follows a sharp change in how companies view AI spend. A recent survey from EY found that 82% of senior leaders at organisations investing in AI said they are concerned about token usage and costs. Only 64% said they actively monitor usage and have clear budget guardrails in place.

To address this challenge, Cost and Usage records every model call an employee's agents make on their laptop or in their browser, so spend can be viewed in one place and controlled through policy. It also flags usage far above an employee's normal, which can indicate an agent stuck retrying a failing task.

Cost and Usage also gives teams the following:

- One budget per person - Manifold adds up every model call an employee's agents make across Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and other coding agents. A budget used up in one agent holds the next prompt in another to the same limit. Budgets can apply to everyone, to a team from Microsoft Entra or tags set in Manifold, or to a single vendor, agent or model.

- Budgets as policy - A budget sits alongside the rules that stop an agent reading credentials or deleting a production database, and uses the same responses. Businesses can warn employees at 80% of their budget and block the next prompt at 100%. They can also steer routine work to a cheaper model without stopping anyone, and limit premium MCP servers and skills once someone is past their budget.

- Spend reporting for finance - Spend is available by team, agent or model, priced at negotiated rates and ready to export.

- Spend alerts - Each alert comes with the full session attached, so teams can see what the agent was doing while the cost climbed.

Oleksandr Yaremchuk, CTO of Manifold Security, commented:“Teams are being asked to account for agent spend they cannot see. A sudden jump in token use is often the first sign something has gone wrong, so cost belongs next to everything else organisations already govern. Budgets and spend tracking now sit in the same place as the rest of our policies.”

Availability:

Cost and Usage is available in Manifold today, with nothing new to install for existing customers. To see what agents cost and set budgets, visit the Manifold website: /

ENDS

About Manifold Security

Manifold secures the agentic workforce. It gives security teams full visibility into every AI agent running on employee endpoints and in the browser, governs what those agents can do, and detects and stops threats in real time. Founded in 2025 by the creators of LLM Guard and backed by $15 million from Costanoa Ventures, Cherry Ventures, Rain Capital and Modern Technical Fund, Manifold is based in New York and Berlin.

Sam Milligan

Manifold Security

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Manifold launches cost and usage controls so teams can put a budget on AI agents News Provided By Manifold Security November 19, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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