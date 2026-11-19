MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charlotte added more residents than any other U.S. city between July 2024 and July 2025, but the Census Bureau's Vintage 2025 estimates show that much of the region's fastest growth is happening just outside the city limits. Charlotte ranked only seventh in growth rate within its own metro area, behind surrounding mid-sized communities. Easy Moving, a Charlotte moving company with a crew based on South Boulevard, says that pattern is most visible along the US-74 corridor, where more Charlotte households are moving southeast into Matthews, Indian Trail, Stallings, and Monroe.The numbers along the corridor tell the story. Indian Trail's population is estimated at 44,303 in 2025, up about 11 percent from roughly 40,000 in the 2020 Census, in a town that had fewer than 2,000 residents in 1990. State officials have noted that Indian Trail, Stallings, and Monroe together have added more than 20,000 residents in recent years, while Matthews itself has grown more slowly and now sits in the middle of the commuter traffic flowing between Union County and Charlotte. Union County is home to roughly 270,000 people, and many commute into Uptown, SouthPark, and other Charlotte job centers.The growth is reshaping the type of moves Easy Moving handles in the area. A typical corridor move now starts in a Charlotte apartment or an older South Charlotte ranch and ends in a newer single-family home in a Union County subdivision, often with HOA move-in rules, long driveways, and larger floor plans that require more planning around truck and crew size. Many of these households are moving for more space or a lower cost of living rather than a new job, which means move dates are often tied to closing dates instead of start dates.To meet that demand, Easy Moving has built dedicated service pages for communities along the corridor, including its Matthews movers and Indian Trail movers pages, which cover local access, traffic timing on US-74 and the Monroe Expressway, and HOA requirements common in newer subdivisions. Each move starts with a walkthrough, in person or by video, and a written estimate set before moving day.Traffic is one of the biggest factors in a corridor move. US-74 carries heavy commuter volume through Matthews, Stallings, and Indian Trail, so Easy Moving schedules loading and driving around morning and evening peaks wherever possible. For households whose sale in Charlotte closes before their new home in Union County is ready, the company offers short-term storage so belongings can be held between closings without a rushed second move.As Charlotte's suburbs continue to outpace the city in growth, Easy Moving plans to keep expanding its coverage across Union County while its Charlotte movers continue serving neighborhoods on both sides of the city with the same written-estimate pricing and licensed, insured, background-checked crews.About Easy Moving: Easy Moving is a professional moving company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with locations in Uptown on West 4th Street and in South Charlotte on South Boulevard. The company provides local, long-distance, residential, commercial, and military moves, along with packing, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and short-term storage. We quote every move in writing before moving day, and all crews are licensed, insured, and background-checked.

David Blokh

Easy Moving

+1 704-290-3303

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Charlotte's Growth Is Spilling Down US-74 as Easy Moving Plans More Moves Into Matthews, Indian Trail, and Monroe News Provided By Rotate Digital November 19, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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