Members of our Executive Leadership Team with the Award

The honors recognize the company's commitment to fostering innovation among skilled tradespeople and its strong culture of innovation as a mid-size enterprise.

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Craftsmen Industries has been recognized by Fast Company in two categories of its Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026: Skilled Laborers and Emerging Enterprise (201–999 Employees). The honors recognize the company's commitment to fostering innovation among skilled tradespeople and its strong culture of innovation as a mid-size enterprise.Innovation is at the heart of Craftsmen Industries' ideation-to-creation approach. It drives how the team solves challenges, improves processes, and brings customers' visions to life every day.In the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026: Skilled Laborers category, Craftsmen Industries was one of just eight companies recognized for encouraging innovation among skilled tradespeople.The company was also one of 13 honorees in the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026: Emerging Enterprise (201–999 Employees) category, which recognizes midsize enterprises for fostering cultures of innovation.These honors reflect the creativity, craftsmanship, and problem-solving mindset of the Craftsmen Industries team. From concept to project execution across multiple functional groups, innovation is embedded in how the team thinks, collaborates, and creates.Craftsmen Industries thanks its team members, customers, and partners for their contributions and support in making these achievements possible.

Angela Lorenz

Craftsmen Industries

+1 636-940-5877

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Craftsmen Industries Recognized in Two Categories of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026 News Provided By Craftsmen Industries November 19, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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