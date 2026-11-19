Many individuals experience holiday depression and seasonal affective disorder during winter months.

Having a plan for difficult moments can make reaching for support feel a little more manageable.

DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC encourages families to embrace authenticity during holiday celebrations: "The most memorable holidays are the real ones. Focus on genuine connection over perfection."

Colonial Heights psychiatric practice offers a practical plan for sleep, family stress, grief, travel and alcohol - plus fast access to care before January

- Victor Nwagwu, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BCCOLONIAL HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flabwell Health Group today released Handle With Care, a free ebook available at flabwellhealth/holiday-guide. The guide gives readers concrete steps for the points where the holidays most often go wrong. Flabwell is also keeping same-week appointments open for new patients from now through the new year.The stretch from mid-November through early January compresses schedules, multiplies family obligations and adds pressure to feel festive. Many people put their mental health on hold until January, and symptoms ignored in November tend to be harder to manage by December."The holidays don't pause anxiety, depression or grief. They usually amplify them. We wrote this guide to give people a workable plan, and we kept same-week appointments open so no one has to wait until January to talk to someone," said Victor Nwagwu, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, Flabwell Health Group.The guide skips vague encouragement in favor of specific steps:- Sleep and routine: anchoring wake time and picking two or three non-negotiables- Family friction: naming flashpoints in advance, planning an exit, and short scripts that end a debate- Grief: ways to acknowledge the empty chair rather than bury it- Medications while traveling: refills, carry-on storage and state rules for controlled substances- Alcohol: how to tell when a drink has moved from social to coping - and why stopping abruptly without medical guidance can be dangerous- A 5-minute reset for overwhelming moments, and "permission slips" for the season- Crisis resources, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis LifelineCare that Shouldn't Wait until JanuaryFlabwell Health Group provides patient-informed psychiatric care for ages 6 and older, including evaluations, medication management, ADHD testing, psychotherapy and addiction psychiatry. Patients can be seen in person in Colonial Heights or through secure telehealth for eligible Virginia residents.For readers not ready to book, Flabwell offers free, confidential online self-assessments for anxiety, depression, adult ADHD and medication management. They take a few minutes and are a starting point, not a diagnosis.To download the free guide, visit flabwellhealth/holiday-guide.To book an evaluation, call (804) 372-5476 or visit flabwellhealth. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For mental health crisis support, call or text 988, available 24/7. Flabwell accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Medicare and Medicaid.About Flabwell Health GroupFlabwell Health Group is a psychiatric practice in Colonial Heights, Virginia, serving children, adolescents, adults and older adults. Its board-certified providers offer evidence-based evaluations, personalized care plans and consistent follow-up, in clinic or via secure telehealth, with same-week availability for new patients. Learn more at flabwellhealth.

Dr. Victor Nwagwu, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC

Flabwell Health Group

+1 804-372-5476

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Flabwell Health Group Releases Free Holiday Mental Health Coping Guide, Opens Same-Week Appointments Through the Season News Provided By Swell Country November 19, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.